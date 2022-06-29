Two Northeast Nebraska men were arrested on Tuesday afternoon by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of drug-related offenses.
Richard Brachle, 24, Randolph, and Dalton Kolar, 23, Laurel, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and child abuse, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The two were arrested following an investigation and controlled buys in Stanton on three separate occasions, Unger said.
One of these sales involved the presence of a 5-year-old boy who was brought to a Stanton residence by the suspects during the sale and delivery earlier this spring. Illegal drug contraband and marked currency were recovered during the investigation and seized as evidence, the sheriff said.
Both suspects were booked at the sheriff’s office on the felony charges and are scheduled to appear in court in August.