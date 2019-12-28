Rainfall record falls in Norfolk

A post-holiday winter storm moved into southwest Nebraska on Friday afternoon, part of a vast storm system that will complicate travel in the northern Plains through the weekend.
Western Nebraska and most of northern Nebraska were placed under a winter storm warning through Saturday.
“It’s a pretty strong system,” said Cathy Zapotocny, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Valley.
It was rolling out of the southwest United States with freezing rain falling in eastern Colorado and southwest Nebraska on Friday afternoon. She urged travelers of all kinds to monitor forecasts and conditions.
Parts of northern Nebraska were expected to receive 6 or more inches of snow during the same period, with up to 3 inches of snow in much of western and central Nebraska. Sleet and freezing rain are possible in those areas, too.
Rainfall records have fallen already Saturday in Norfolk, Omaha and Lincoln. Norfolk’s .31 of an inch from midnight to 6 a.m. surpassed the previous record of .29 in 1948.
The City of Norfolk encouraged residents in a press release Friday to carefully watch the roads and either avoid traveling or adjust travel plans. Road conditions may be monitored by calling 511 or online at 511.nebraska.gov.
Vehicles should be checked to make sure the battery, wipers, coolant and tires are prepared for cold weather conditions. Vehicles also should be stocked with an emergency supply kit, which should include items such as batteries, a phone charger, food, drinking water, booster cables, a shovel, scrapers and sand for traction.