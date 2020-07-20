National Weather Service NDN

Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.

LOCATION / RAINFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 1.05 Airport

Albion 0.33 Airport

Atkinson 0.44 Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.35 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.40 Mike Fleer

Creighton 0.57 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.25 John Carman

Hoskins 0.40 Mike Deck

Laurel 0.30 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.10 Marita Placek

Madison, 5 miles east 0.54 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.97 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.55 Keith Jacobson

Norfolk, airport 0.51 National Weather Service

Norfolk, north central 0.25 Walter Haase

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.28 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.51 Airport

Osmond 0.50 Glen Emery

Randolph 0.40 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.52 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 0.40 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.06 Airport

Wayne 0.18 Airport

