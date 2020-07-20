Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION / RAINFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 1.05 Airport
Albion 0.33 Airport
Atkinson 0.44 Roger Brink
Bancroft 0.35 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.40 Mike Fleer
Creighton 0.57 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.25 John Carman
Hoskins 0.40 Mike Deck
Laurel 0.30 Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.10 Marita Placek
Madison, 5 miles east 0.54 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.97 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.55 Keith Jacobson
Norfolk, airport 0.51 National Weather Service
Norfolk, north central 0.25 Walter Haase
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.28 Jim Bahm
O’Neill 0.51 Airport
Osmond 0.50 Glen Emery
Randolph 0.40 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.52 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 0.40 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.06 Airport
Wayne 0.18 Airport