Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.

LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.06 Airport

Albion trace Airport

Bancroft 0.27 Dennis Zavadil

Belden 0.20 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.15 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.80 John Carman

Hoskins 0.60 Mike Deck

Howells 0.50 Pat Jakubowski

Laurel 0.33 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.10 Marita Placek

Madison, 5 miles east 0.65 Gene Trine

Neligh 0.17 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 0.20 Keith Jacobson

Norfolk, airport 0.41 National Weather Service

Norfolk, north central 0.65 Walter Haase

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.40 Jim Bahm

Osmond 1.02 Glen Emery

Pierce 0.78 Gary Zimmer

Randolph 0.35 Gail Bazata

Royal 0.18 Robert Schleusener

Scribner 0.55 Marilyn Camp

Tilden 0.52 Duane Warneke

Wayne 0.13 Airport

Agreements should bring safety, new dollars

HOUSTON — TC Energy Corporation announced Wednesday morning that Keystone XL has reached a project labor agreement with four leading U.S. labor unions that will inject hundreds of millions of dollars in middle-class wages into the American economy, while ensuring this pipeline will be built …

Tropic storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 7

WINDSOR, N.C. (AP) — At least seven people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the U.S. East Coast with rain and fierce winds after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina. Millions of people were without power on Wednesday after felled trees downed power lines.