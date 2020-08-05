Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Wednesday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.06 Airport
Albion trace Airport
Bancroft 0.27 Dennis Zavadil
Belden 0.20 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.15 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.80 John Carman
Hoskins 0.60 Mike Deck
Howells 0.50 Pat Jakubowski
Laurel 0.33 Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.10 Marita Placek
Madison, 5 miles east 0.65 Gene Trine
Neligh 0.17 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 0.20 Keith Jacobson
Norfolk, airport 0.41 National Weather Service
Norfolk, north central 0.65 Walter Haase
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.40 Jim Bahm
Osmond 1.02 Glen Emery
Pierce 0.78 Gary Zimmer
Randolph 0.35 Gail Bazata
Royal 0.18 Robert Schleusener
Scribner 0.55 Marilyn Camp
Tilden 0.52 Duane Warneke
Wayne 0.13 Airport