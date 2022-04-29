Portions of Northeast Nebraska received a lot more than the rain many residents had hoped for as a storm rolled through the area Thursday evening.
At about 5 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Madison County as a system located north of Lindsay threatened the possibility of hail.
The storm delivered on that threat as the system entered the warned area, which eventually also included northeastern Platte County.
Kelli Ganskow, who lives in rural Platte Center, said their rain gauge overflowed at 5 inches, and the hail received on the farm where she lives was marble-size and larger.
“We had about 40 minutes of hail nonstop, then a lull with just rain for about 10 minutes and then another 20 or (so) minutes of hail again and then straight pouring rain,” she said.
Travelers were advised of reduced visibility because of the torrential rain and hail that fell in the Lindsay and Platte Center areas.
Videos shared on social media by the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley office and credited to Platte County Emergency Management show a thick layer of what looks like white snow on the ground as the hail is falling.
At about 9:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said between 4 and 7 inches of rain had fallen in the Platte Center and Tarnov area, and additional rainfall of up to an inch was possible, which prompted a flood warning for areas of Madison and Platte counties that eventually included Platte Center, Newman Grove, Lindsay and Tarnov.
Tim Hofbauer, director of Platte County Emergency Management, said the heavy rains and flooding resulted in evacuations and sandbagging in Platte Center, which began at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
Hofbauer said sandbagging took place in the southern residential area and business district of Platte Center, which are most prone to flooding.
“Talking to the local officials there this morning, they (said they) had 2 to 3 feet of water on the Main Street,” Hofbauer said. “They asked residents that live in the southern part of town to evacuate.”
St. Joseph’s Parish Hall in Platte Center was open throughout the night for evacuees who needed a place to stay.
Heavy rains also resulted in road closings in the area as water was reported flowing over numerous county roads and several creeks were flooding.
A portion of Highway 81 remained closed in the Shell Creek area between Humphrey and Columbus on Friday morning.
Hofbauer said Monastery Road would likely be the best option for commuters until the flood waters recede.
Other portions of Northeast Nebraska received varying amounts of rain. Only a trace was reported at Norfolk Regional Airport; Michael Fleer from Battle Creek said he had .26 in his rain gauge on Friday morning, and O’Neill remained dry.
But a greater chance for precipitation will stretch across the area throughout the weekend and into the early part of next week. The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley said the Norfolk area has a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and rain is likely Monday afternoon.