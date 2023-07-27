HUMPHREY — Rain isn’t helping everyone.
Construction of the new Humphrey Fire Station and swimming pool have been delayed by recent rains and other factors.
John Bierman of Bierman Contracting of Columbus said rain had delayed concrete work, and the projected completion is now roughly early September.
“They are working on painting and heating and air and electrical,” he said. “We’re waiting for things to dry out so we can finish the concrete. It’s definitely been a challenge. It’s prolonged our concrete for quite a while. Things are moving along on the inside and the building itself; it’s just the exterior that’s lagging behind.”
The entrance off County Road and sidewalks still need to be poured.
The fire station is 80 feet wide and 150 feet long or 12,000 square feet. The building is bigger than the current station because future growth had to be factored into construction.
The meeting room area is going to be similar in size, but office space will be added so rescue and fire personnel can have separate offices. Storage space is an issue in the current facility, so the new station will have adequate storage.
The new station will have six doors instead of four, including a drive-through with a wash bay to clean the trucks after returning from a call. The building includes an office, meeting room, bathroom, mechanical rooms, kitchen and five bays for trucks and a wash bay.
The main entryway is on the south, and there will be two doors on the west, a door to the north on the apparatus bay and two doors on the east.
Using the site of the former pool, which is moving to the old tee-ball field at Foltz Sports Complex, allows a bigger, better building to be constructed, rather than staying at the current station site and building a station the same size.
The station is supported through tax dollars from the rural fire district — as it is now.
Bierman Contracting is building the station for $2.735 million and an alternate bid for an exterior slab snow melt system for $55,200.
Over at the pool, Forrest Kramer, part owner of Christiansen Commercial Construction of Pender, said rains had slowed work, but a subcontractor also had further delayed the project.
“We’re way behind on the bathhouse,” he said. “We’ve been prodding a subcontractor who has the bathhouse and mechanical building, so we’re trying to prod him to get him going.”
However, he still feels an August completion date is realistic.
“If I can get him (the subcontractor) working down there, I think we’re still looking at an August completion date. We want to do a soft opening, let people see the pool as it’s working, and see how pretty it is, basically operate it long enough to see that everything is working, then shut it down for the winter and fire it back up in the spring for real.”
He said rain slowed down work on the deck, but the pool itself is being painted, and the slide will be installed in about three weeks. The shade structures are being assembled.
The pool is being financed through a $2.95 million bond issue. In November 2020, voters approved a half-percent sales tax increase designated for the pool, which went into effect in July 2021. At last tally, the pool project had received $1,245,000 in commitments from donors.
The Humphrey pool is designed to include 6,150 square feet of water surface area and will be heated with zero depth entry.
The city has received an anonymous grant of $200,000 that pays for most of the large slide, which cost $259,272.