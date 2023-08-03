BLOOMFIELD — Winding up the summer events, the 140th Knox County Fair in Bloomfield — running from Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 13 — will hit the road running.
This year’s fair will be dedicated to the Gary and Lu Jessen family.
“This is my favorite time of the year,” Chris Carlson of Wausa said. “The smells of county fair are still the same as when I showed hogs and cattle growing up on the family farm.”
Carlson is in his 14th year as a member of the Knox County Fair board and ag society. His favorite thing about the fair is being around the youths in livestock, around the animal barns, watching the kids and seeing them grow in the 4-H tradition.
Wednesday is the traditional entry day for 4-H and open class exhibits, but there also will be a horse show, shooting competition, judging of Clover Kid exhibits and swine unloading and inspection.
Thursday includes check-in for FFA ag exhibits with judging of all 4-H/FFA exhibits. A free omelet feed will be set up from 8 to 10 a.m. sponsored by Michael Foods. Livestock check-in is in the morning, and judging will begin in the afternoon, ending with bucket calf and bottle lamb record books due for judging.
But the real action on Thursday will be at 7 p.m. for the start of the Bull-A-Rama competition with purse to be awarded. Following the bull riders, Soundz Unlimited will perform in the beer garden.
Friday is reserved for livestock shows leading into the evening’s entertainment, Quiet Riot on grandstand at 8 p.m., celebrating a journey of 40 years together and an attraction for a middle-age audience. The ’80s rock band started in 1973 and even though members have died and changed, the current members still strive to entertain wherever they appear. Eastern Heights will play in the beer garden after the heavy metal performance.
Carlson said they have had a lot of phone calls from around Nebraska and bordering states asking if this is really Quiet Riot performing, and he is pleased to tell them yes.
Rabbit shows dominate Saturday but also include swine showmanship and sheep judging. A cornhole tournament will start at 2 p.m. in the beer garden while Soundz Unlimited entertains.
Next, a new addition to the Knox County Fair, a demolition derby roars alive at 2:30 p.m. on the tractor pull track. The grandstand will start rocking at 8 p.m. to the popular twang of country star Chris Cagle.
Bright and early Sunday morning will be poultry showmanship and 4-H companion animal pet show followed by large animal showmanship.
The Northeast Tractor Pull with four classes will start at 1 p.m. Sunday with registration for the pull at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Kids Pedal Pull will have registration at 1:30 p.m. with pulling at 2 p.m. Rosendo Robles will be playing in the beer garden starting at 2 p.m.
DC Lynch will be set up on the midway all four fair days. Wrist bands will be available as well as JD Bear wood carving, Quick Draw Caricatures, Color da Clown, Too Much Fun — DJ and photo booth, Critter Encounters, food vendors and other vendors in the midway daily. Bingo will be called on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A community church stand in the fairgrounds will serve food and refreshments throughout all four days of the fair.
Fallen in Nebraska Veterans will be honored with an exhibit in the open class exhibit building each day.
Carlson said the Knox County board assists other area fairs with events and hopes the exceptional turnout all the area fairs are seeing carries over to Knox County.
“Last year we had record-breaking attendance and have high hopes for a record this year as well,” Carlson said.