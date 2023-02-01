The Madison County Board of Commissioners and Joe Smith, county attorney, asked questions of the North Fork Area Transit during a presentation on Tuesday. The following are some of the questions that were asked and the responses.
Q: Several bus drivers and employees have indicated that bus ride numbers are inflated?
A: We are not aware of that. There is software that was used, with the numbers used from that software for four years now. The software backs up all the data, not just flex route services.
Q: Did the ridership numbers increase because of free ridership?
A: Yes, that was the goal. We wanted to get people to use the service. If you look at the marketing plan that was adopted in 2020, that was part of the plan to get the public to use the service.
Q: Were the funds that Madison County provided ($750,000) put into a separate account? If so, how much was used for the business?
A: We have to be careful because it is under investigation. The majority of the county’s funds were in reserve for a facility. The agency leases a bus barn from the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center, and that would not have been needed if the funds were here.
Q: We are aware of some text messages and comments from employees about suspected embezzlement. When was the first time that the transit was notified of the embezzlement?
A: We don’t know. That is part of the investigation. In the employee manual, there is a whistleblower policy that supports anyone coming forth. There were many policies and procedures that were in place that were not followed by the terminated director.
Q: What if the local community can’t raise the full $500,000 offered in a matching grant by the community. Will some of it be matched?
A: No, all $500,000 has to be raised. And there is no time restriction.
Q: Is there a purchase agreement that NFAT has with a property owner for the proposed bus barn?
A: There’s a piece of that currently under investigation. We would say there still is a need for the building. That need still has not gone away.
Q: So how much is actually missing? The press has been saying $740,000 or at least $750,000.
A: Those figures came from the initial information shared in an arrest affidavit. The total amount is unclear. The affidavit was a conservative amount, but it is believed to be much higher.