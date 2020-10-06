With the 2020 election cycle on the horizon, a political committee was organized last year to back candidates for the Nebraska Public Power District board who were in favor of an “all-of-the-above energy mix” rather than renewable resources.
The driving purpose behind Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity, according to its website, is to counter the “tens of thousands of dollars in out-of-state money” spent in support of candidates who favor expanding wind and solar generation.
But a startup loan to the committee from Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission — a private cooperative of rural public power districts — has raised questions from NPPD board members and ratepayers about whether public money is being used to back political campaigns.
According to financial documents filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, the co-op, whose day-to-day operations are funded through payments made by member public power districts, paid a $7,500 loan to the committee last year.
Two NPPD board members alleged the action amounted to “a betrayal of the public’s trust,” but the general manager of the cooperative said the loan was made in full compliance with the law.
Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity was formed independent of Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission, said Darin Bloomquist, the cooperative’s general manager, who also serves as an assistant treasurer for the political committee in his individual capacity.
Plus, Bloomquist added, once public power district funds are transferred to the cooperative, it would be no different than a power district paying a tire provider to outfit its utility trucks.
“Once the payment is remitted to me, it is no longer public funds,” Bloomquist said. “We are a private company rendering a service, and this is totally within our purview.”
Ratepayers file complaints
Still, ratepayers from multiple public power districts in the state disagreed, and several filed complaints with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission against public power board members who also serve on the cooperative’s board of directors.
Kate High, a Lincoln woman who filed a complaint against a director on the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District board who also serves on Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission’s board, said she doesn’t believe money she pays to a public utility should be funneled to a political campaign.
“I can’t get my electricity any other place. I’m locked into this,” High said. “That’s my light bill money they are using to make campaign contributions to someone I may or may not support.”
Unless close attention was paid, said Lori Fischer of Shelby, who filed a complaint against a board member on the Polk County Public Power District board, ratepayers might not have any clue how their money was being used.
“It just doesn’t look right to me,” she said.
Current board members from NPPD — which buys and sells power from the cooperative — called the action a “money-laundering scheme with ratepayer dollars,” alleging it violated Nebraska law prohibiting public money from being used to finance political campaigns.
“I believe it’s illegal to use public funds for the promotion of any candidate or issue,” said Gary Thompson of Clatonia, the board’s past chairman. “You just don’t do that. While (Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission) is a private entity, they are using — exclusively — public funds to promote specific candidates.”
Precedent exists
In 2014, the Nebraska Supreme Court said radio advertisements paid for by the Northwest Rural Public Power District opposing the development of wind energy in the Panhandle violated a state law because public money was used to oppose a candidate who was pushing for more wind development.
According to Nebraska statute, “a public official or public employee shall not use or authorize the use of public resources for the purpose of campaigning for or against the nomination or election of a candidate or the qualification, passage or defeat of a ballot question.”
But previous opinions by the state attorney general, as well as the agency charged with enforcing campaign finance, lobbying and conflict of interest laws, put forward different interpretations for money transferred from a governmental entity to a private corporation for a legitimate purpose.
The attorney general in 1988 issued an opinion finding electric cooperative corporations such as Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission were not considered public agencies under state law, and therefore, were not subject to either the Nebraska Open Meetings Act or the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Act.
A request from state Sen. John McCollister to Charlie Janssen, the state auditor, seeking an audit of Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission public and private operations, its membership and “the source of funding for its PAC” was turned down in mid-September due in part to that opinion.
Two years after the attorney general’s finding, the accountability and disclosure commission said nonprofit corporations whose members are governmental bodies could “engage in certain specific activities” such as opposing ballot measures, even though the governmental bodies themselves were strictly prohibited from doing so.
The caveat is, however, that the money has to be paid from a governmental agency to a private association or corporation “for a lawful purpose,” according to Frank Daley, executive director of the accountability and disclosure commission, which will field the complaints filed against public power district board members.
Groups have shared goals
Bloomquist said the money transferred to Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission is for a legitimate purpose: To provide reliable electricity at an affordable rate to the customers of 19 rural public power districts and a separate electrical co-op.
Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity, which shares an address with Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission and has been granted time at the cooperative’s quarterly board meetings to share updates about the candidates it’s backing, also shares that goal, Bloomquist said.
“We are concerned about outside influences that perhaps don’t have the best interest of Nebraskans at heart,” he said, adding the committee wants to preserve the status quo of utilizing coal, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, wind and solar in combination to power Nebraskans’ homes.
Organizations such as the League of Conservation Voters back candidates who would set the Cornhusker state on a path similar to California, Bloomquist said, pointing to recent blackouts, including during the massive wildfires, as evidence of the unreliability of wind and solar power generation.