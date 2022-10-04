Questions answered at North Fork Area Transit open house

North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) welcomed a room full of Norfolk citizens on Monday night at an open house hosted at the Norfolk Public Library. The meeting was part of an ongoing series of open house events in a continuing effort to keep the community informed and to address concerns about the transit agency.
Jeff Stewart, NFAT executive director, said these meetings are meant to answer questions and to dispel any misinformation that may exist within the community.
“We would like for folks to give us the opportunity to understand how our business operates,” Stewart said. “The biggest obstacle for us in our agency is that we have a lot of people who’ve come out and said that our service is a waste of taxpayer money or that the service is not sustainable. If they took the time to sit down and have the conversation with us, they would realize that transportation has been around for a long time and is going to continue to be around.”
Stewart added that funding that has been coming in to aid NFAT, if not utilized here, would be used in other communities.
“This money has already been allocated; we’re not asking for additional tax dollars to maintain the current level of service or to expand the level of that service,” Stewart said.
As to concerns about the agency’s budget and management structure, officials said the current operating budget is available to anyone in the community who requests it and that the state conducts frequent audits of NFAT finances.
Presently, the NFAT management team consists of Stewart, who serves as executive director and operations manager, and Ignacio Gonzalez, transit manager. Both men, together, bring a wealth of experience in the public transportation industry to NFAT. Stewart said that while he is not opposed to expanding the agency’s management team, he and Gonzalez would work together to keep NFAT on the right track for the foreseeable future.
As stated in previous open house events, NFAT ridership is continuing to grow. Currently, the agency makes more than 10,000 trips per month in and around Norfolk and Madison County; however, that number is expected to increase to more than 12,000 within the next two to three months, officials said.
The good news is, there are no pre-set minimums for ridership for NFAT to receive its share of federal funding.
“If we have one rider all the way up to 50,000 riders, we will still receive our funding,” Stewart said.
Stewart also addressed the organization’s recent failure to meet Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) safety guidelines for school transportation, which would have allowed it to enter into a supplementary transportation partnership with Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) and Pierce Public Schools (PPS). NFAT had previously requested donations from NPS and PPS, and in doing so became obligated to meet safety guidelines, which are enforced by NDE. When safety guidelines were not met, the partnerships were put on hold.
NFAT is providing transportation to NPS and PPS students and their families; however, it is unable to receive any compensation or funding for these services due to the partnerships with these school districts being placed on hold. Stewart said NFAT will have to wait for NDE before they can enter into the supplemental transportation partnerships with the school districts.
NDE Public Information Officer David Jespersen said on Tuesday that while NFAT is able to work directly with families to provide supplemental transportation for Norfolk and Pierce students, it is still unable to provide contracted transportation services for the school districts.
As has been previously reported by the Daily News, NPS Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson has said that she believes that NFAT could provide a convenient service and that there is likely strong demand for it in the community.
At the conclusion of Monday’s open house, NFAT officials answered questions brought by Norfolk citizens and committed to future meetings to continue keeping the community informed.