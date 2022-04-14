MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting room was filled, with a few people standing in the back.
The topic that brought many of them to the crowded room was election integrity, with many commenting or asking questions at least once during a more than hourlong discussion on Tuesday.
Based on comments issued at the start of the meeting, commissioners and those attending agreed that voting is about the greatest freedom that Americans have, with fair and honest elections essential to a democracy.
And by the end of the meeting, many of the more than 20 who attended — including those who are skeptical of voting results in the last election — said they were convinced that local officials were doing all they could to try to prevent election fraud.
What was less clear, however, was how much election fraud was believed to have occurred in the last general election. One of the most often repeated claims was that voting machines can be controlled remotely by a chip, even if they are not directly connected to the internet.
As an example, some in the group pointed out that cellphones — even when turned off — can be accessed and people’s location tracked.
The topic came about when Toni Hoefler and Barb Hoffman asked that commissioners place the topic on the agenda, as well as watch some videos.
“I know I have watched the videos,” said Troy Uhlir, county board chairman. “I know I took out about two hours of my day and watched.”
One of the videos was from Larry Ortega, a co-founder of the Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project. Ortega is reportedly a retired rocket scientist and has spoken in Norfolk and Neligh, among other places in the state, about election fraud.
The other video was from Col. Shawn Smith, a retired election systems security expert.
Uhlir asked the group if anyone else had ever seen the videos. Nearly every hand went up.
Hoffman said she appreciated the work that the commissioners do and for letting them be heard.
“Our vote is the last stronghold that we have,” Hoffman said. “I really feel that you, the county commissioners, the county clerk, everybody is doing their best job to make sure that everything is accurate and correct.”
Hoffman and others said the question is whether the machines being used are always accurate. They are made by a foreign company and need to be checked out, she said.
As an example, the group said that according to research by the Voter Advocacy Commission, there were 4,001 more people who voted in the 2020 election in Nebraska whose votes were counted but not registered.
They also said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were sent ballots and then voted in person.
Other concerns raised included that voting machines could be manipulated through the internet. They said these voting machines contain a chip, but nobody is allowed to open one of the machines. Group members said they would like to have all the voting machines checked out to make sure they are not being manipulated.
Until that occurs, they said they would be willing to help hand count ballots, as well as having equal numbers of all political parties also helping and then have the counting watched by cameras.
About 10,000 votes could be counted by hand by 50 or 60 people in three or four hours, which is how it used to be. And that would be fine if it takes a day or two to get all the results, they said.
Uhlir said at some point there needs to be trust in the system. Who is to say the people who are checking out the machines are honest or wouldn’t want to sway an election? he asked.
“And if you want to have a hand count, who do we trust to do a hand count?” Uhlir asked. “There’s lots of things at play here.”
Many questions were asked, including how write-in candidates’ ballots were tabulated, whether paper ballots are kept and for how long, if people who die are removed from the voting lists, what safeguards are in place to make sure that dead people aren’t re-registered and others.
Commissioners and Anne Pruss, the county clerk who also serves as election commissioner, answered the questions. Pruss said when there is question on a ballot that might have a candidate’s name written that isn’t legible, it isn’t just her decision.
“We have a canvassing board that is represented by two Democrats and two Republicans that reviews each of those signatures,” Pruss said, “and then makes that determination.”
With voters who have died, for example, their names are removed from the voter registration lists. Their names, however, remain in the system, Pruss said, including the elections they voted in and any correspondence that might have occurred.
If someone tried to re-register a person, it would be caught, Pruss said.
Members of the group said there were cases where people who had died were re-registered in Wisconsin.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said in Wisconsin, voter records could be accessed. He also has dead relatives there, so he checked all their names following the last general election.
“Not a single one of them showed up as a registered voter,” Stinson said.
Stinson said he agrees there needs to be as many safeguards put in place as possible, but somebody is probably always going to be able to find a way around it.
“Our due diligence is doing the best that we can,” he said.
Group members said they want to make sure elections are as fair and accurate as possible. They also want them to be as secure as they can be.
There also were statements from group members that they want to make sure that the dishonesty that has happened in other places doesn’t happen in Madison County.
Uhlir said he appreciated the group taking the time and raising lots of questions. They resulted in giving him some things to think about and probably many other people as well.
Commissioners and the group said they also would work together to try to make sure elections are as secure as possible locally, which is all they can control.