The 42-year-old man accused of fatally shooting four people in Laurel on the morning of Aug. 4 and setting the victims’ homes on fire had his case bound over to Cedar County District Court on Tuesday.
On Monday, attorneys for Jason Jones filed a request for their client to waive his preliminary hearing, which had been scheduled for Dec. 7 in Cedar County Court. All defendants charged with felonies in Nebraska have the right to such a hearing in county court to determine if probable cause exists that they committed the crimes for which they are charged.
Jones, who is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson, is scheduled to be arraigned by District Judge Bryan Meismer on Monday, Jan. 23.
County Judge Doug Luebe signed an order on Tuesday allowing Jones to waive his preliminary hearing, as well as a further appearance in county court.
Jones is accused in the slayings of Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, Dana Twiford, 55, and Michele Ebeling, 53.
On Aug. 4, according to an affidavit, a man called 911 about 3:30 a.m. after he reported hearing an explosion that occurred at 209 Elm St. Laurel Fire and EMS arrived at the home and located a woman, identified as Ebeling, lying inside the back door of the residence. Ebeling was pronounced dead on the scene after lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.
A fire also appeared to have occurred inside the residence after burn marks were observed on the floor, walls and furniture, according to the affidavit. The smell of smoke and gasoline also was present at the time.
Shortly after the first incident was reported, a 911 call was made regarding smoke coming from a residence located at 503 Elm St.
While discovering soot damage consistent with a fire, first responders also found three people — identified as the Twifords — inside the residence, and all appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds. The Twifords were pronounced dead at the scene.
After finding evidence believed to link Jones to the homicides, police obtained a warrant for his arrest early on Aug. 5. Jones, who was located in the bedroom of his home, was taken into custody and airlifted shortly thereafter to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln with severe burn injuries.
Jones was treated at the Lincoln hospital for about 12 weeks before being transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive medical care. Jones is being held there without bail.
If he’s convicted of the murder charges, Jones could face the death penalty.