The following questions and answers were compiled from the Norfolk City Council, city staff and consultants working on a master plan that is in the preliminary stages.
Q: Does the City of Norfolk own all the property where the improvements will happen at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park?
A: The City of Norfolk has acquired various properties over the years. The four softball fields proposed on the north side include two fields on property that the city doesn’t own but has options to acquire.
Q: What happens to the existing fields at the park?
A: The city plans to rehab them, such as new turf or grass, improvements to lights and fences. There also will be new soccer fields, tennis courts, pickleball courts, futsal and parking areas. Futsal is like soccer with a little wall around it. The whole design is made to have multiple uses at once without interfering with each other.
Q: Will the fields accommodate baseball and softball?
A: Yes, some will be designed with dirt or skin infields so softball or youth baseball can be played on them with various fence distances. There also will be baseball fields that will be able to have temporary fences set up for softball. There also is a championship field proposed.
Q: Is there anything besides sports?
A: Yes, camping is popular at Ta-Ha-Zouka. There will be more RV and permanent camping stalls. There will be an expanded pond to increase fishing opportunities. There also will be a group camping area and green space for such events as outdoor movie nights.
Q: What happens if this costs too much?
A: The plan will be in such a way that the city council can pay as much or little as it wants. It can be completed in phases as needed. Priorities will be established.
Q: Will something be done to improve concessions and locker rooms?
A: Yes. We heard a lot of stories about this and have buildings and upgrades to where this should be easily navigated with pods by fields. Each set of fields will have its own restrooms and concessions so it is easy to navigate.
Q: Are you planning enough parking?
A: There will be at least 800 and possibly more than 1,000 parking stalls. When tournaments are scheduled, starting times should be staggered so not all the cars are coming and going at the same times. It also stresses parking as one team is coming in and another team is going out, so staggering times is essential.
Q: What about putting fields among all the trees?
A: Trees are a desired amenity. Some communities that have developed fields on the city’s edge want to have trees. They provide everything from echoes to the crack of the bat to additional shade and windbreaks. They also provide atmosphere.
Q: Will there be more than one entrance to the park? Some new complexes have only one, and it creates bottlenecks.
A: Yes, three entrances and exits are planned. They will be off Highway 81, First Street and Monroe Avenue.
Q: Will the new aquatics center have a warm up pool? A lot of meets have them and they help the athletes prior to competing.
A: At this point, the rec pool or the fun pool could possibly serve as that. For conceptual purposes, the competition pool has seating that includes an upper level, with the main floor with locker rooms and mechanical area.
Q: How big will the competition pool be?
A: Plans are to make it 25 meters by 25 yards. That way, if the competition is in meters or yards, the lines can be made so either meet can be accommodated. It is being designed for the future so one isn’t obsolete.
Q: Will there be other features besides the pool?
A: Yes, plans are to add a climbing wall that can be accessed all year long with the city and recreation department offices. People who need to pick up keys or have questions will go to that location. There also will be a couple of community rooms that can be rented out.
Q: Will the water in the competition and recreation pools be connected?
A: No, that way there can be different temperatures. Recreation water usually is warmer.
Q: Will there need to be more staff to handle all these recreational offerings?
A: The lifeguards will be the biggest impact, but it is believed the city has enough staff to make it work. Some of the staff at AquaVenture would go from temporary to full-time workers.
Q: Would the new indoor aquatics center be open during the summer when the AquaVenture is open?
A: Yes, because there are many people who don’t want or can’t have sun exposure. Industry standards indicate they usually don’t compete with another.
Q: Will there be an indoor hockey arena?
A: That’s still a consideration. All the recreational options are driven by the public. One thing that would need to be figured out with an indoor ice arena is a good location and how much community support there would be for it.