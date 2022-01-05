The following questions and answers were either supplied by Summit Carbon Solutions or based upon questions asked by the Madison County Board of Commissioners and answered by a representative of a public relations firm for the company.
What is carbon capture and storage?
Carbon capture and storage projects have the potential to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also creating good-paying jobs and growing the economy. This technology, which has been proven over decades, captures carbon dioxide that is generated from power generation or other industrial processes and prevents it from being emitted into the atmosphere.
Why does the project need a mainline, trunkline and laterals?
The project will capture the carbon dioxide from numerous ethanol plants and other sources. Smaller diameter pipelines will gather individual plant volumes and interconnect with lines from other plants into regional trunklines. Eventually the trunklines will connect with a mainline pipeline.
Will Summit Carbon Solutions protect sensitive areas during construction?
Yes. In addition to meeting, and in many cases exceeding, all federal, state, tribal and local regulatory requirements, it will design and construct this project to minimize the impact to all natural and cultural resources.
What is the diameter and thickness of the pipeline?
The mainline pipeline is being designed with a range of wall thickness from one-fourth inch thick to 0.625 inch thick and will be constructed with high-strength steel. The pipeline system will run about 2,000 miles in total with the ability to transport l2 million tons of CO2 per year. The diameter of the pipeline/pipeline system will likely range from four to 24 inches.
What materials will you use when constructing the pipeline?
At our partner facilities, carbon dioxide capture and compression equipment will be installed to capture CO2 emissions. Small underground pipelines will connect each facility to a large trunk pipeline, which will transport CO2 to the sequestration site in North Dakota. Captured CO2 is permanently stored in geologic storage areas in North Dakota. Wells are drilled several thousand feet below ground where CO2 can be stored safely based on the standards put in place by the Environmental Protection Agency and North Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources.
What happens if there is a leak in the pipeline?
In the unlikely event that a leak occurs in the pipeline, an alert system will immediately notify the company, and its engineering and safety teams will respond right away to address the issue. If released from the pipeline, carbon dioxide will become a gas and dissipate into the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide itself is a nonflammable, nontoxic gas that is present in low concentrations within the air we breathe.
How far down is the carbon stored in North Dakota?
About a mile down in deep geological formations. It is drilled and pumped deep down in the earth. The project has the capacity to transport and store up to 12 million metric tons of CO2 a year, which equates to about 2.8 billion gallons of ethanol production each year. That’s the equivalent of removing about 2.6 million cars from the roads each year or the amount of carbon stored by 14.7 million acres of forest.
Has carbon been stored underground before?
There are about 20 places around the world, including the United States. Several states are trying to bring this technology into their states. Injection wells are used. There’s a lot of testing that goes into it. The carbon goes into these deep rock formations, fills the gaps, then between 50 and 100 years, it will have solidified into rock where it will stay for millions of years.
Is carbon capture from ethanol plants a new technology?
Carbon capture and compression equipment has been in use in commercial scale since the 1990s, including 40 ethanol plants. Pipelines are the safest form of CO2 transportation, and there already are more than 5,000 miles of CO2 pipelines in the U.S.
How does the company acquire the land?
Easement rights will be required by Summit. Compensation is based on fair market value for the land. Recent sales data is used to determine the fair market value, and the easements are permanent. The company also will pay for crop damages during construction and work to alleviate any landowner concerns.
What is the timeline?
Summit will have land agents contact landowners to request to do land surveys from now to February 2022. From now to March 2023, the company will be working with landowners to try to acquire land rights. Legal teams will begin seeking permission of permits. Following permission, construction will begin. Hopefully in 2024, it will begin operational.
There have been a couple of calls to commissioners where landowners had people conducting surveys on their land without a request to be on the land.
The company must get permission and said it would make sure that surveys don’t happen without permission. Landowners should be contacted as part of the early stage of its outreach. Town halls and additional public meetings are planned as the project moves forward.
What is the hazard of leaks?
In comparison to other pipelines, it is a lot lower. In the event of a leak, it will be released into the atmosphere, which is already happening, and then it will dissipate. The risk will be if someone is standing over the leak. It could displace the oxygen. Over the past 20 years, over the 5,000 miles of pipe, there has been no fatalities. The company said safety is its highest priority, and it is meeting or exceeding all industry standards.
What happens if there is a leak?
There are safety valves on each branch of the pipe. The company will be able to shut it off and replace that portion of the pipe.