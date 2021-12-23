Les and Janis Purviance’s youngest granddaughter, Emmy, placed the baby Jesus in his crib to open Purviance’s Christmas Land season. Visitors can visit the display every night now through Jan. 2, 2022, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Janis will keep the lights on later for those who call 402-569-3737 and request it.
There is no charge to visit Purviance’s Christmas Land with its many displays and new additions every year. “This is our gift to the people who come to share the Christmas spirit,” Janis said.
The display is southeast of Lynch, 89450 506 Ave. Take Highway 12 east of Lynch for 5 miles to 507 Avenue, turn right/south and go to 897 Road, turn right again and follow the road to the John Deere mailbox, then turn left at Purviance’s Lane.