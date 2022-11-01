A forgotten purse became rather consequential for a Norfolk woman on Monday.
At 6:25 p.m., Norfolk police responded to a business in the 800 block of South 13th Street for a recovered property call, Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release. An officer was provided a purse that had been left behind at a cash register.
While looking for identification inside the purse, Bauer said, the officer located a glass THC wax bong portion and two small red straws that appeared to have residue inside them. The officer tested the straws, and they yielded a positive result for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Employees provided surveillance camera footage of a woman leaving the purse. The officer recognized the woman as 47-year-old Crystal Legate of Norfolk. The surveillance video also showed Legate leaving in a car that the officer recognized.
Later in the evening, the officer observed Legate driving the same vehicle, Bauer said. The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke to Legate and a male passenger. The passenger had an active protection order against Legate, according to police.
Legate was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.