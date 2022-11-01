A forgotten purse became rather consequential for a Norfolk woman on Monday.

At 6:25 p.m., Norfolk police responded to a business in the 800 block of South 13th Street for a recovered property call, Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release. An officer was provided a purse that had been left behind at a cash register.

While looking for identification inside the purse, Bauer said, the officer located a glass THC wax bong portion and two small red straws that appeared to have residue inside them. The officer tested the straws, and they yielded a positive result for methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Employees provided surveillance camera footage of a woman leaving the purse. The officer recognized the woman as 47-year-old Crystal Legate of Norfolk. The surveillance video also showed Legate leaving in a car that the officer recognized.

Later in the evening, the officer observed Legate driving the same vehicle, Bauer said. The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke to Legate and a male passenger. The passenger had an active protection order against Legate, according to police.

Legate was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Drug court graduate

Drug court graduate

On Friday, Austin Johnson (right) graduated from the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Madison County District Court, with Judge Mark Johnson (left) presiding.

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers

Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers

ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER (AP) — Adam Thomas starts harvesting soybeans on his Illinois farm when the dew burns off in the morning. This year, dry weather accelerated the work, allowing him to start early. His problem was getting the soybeans to market.

North Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

North Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”