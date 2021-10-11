For some in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, the arrival of fall brings fun with pumpkins.
Among the fun is the farm creation by Donald Jensen of Creighton, and his sister, Diane Ebke, and her husband, Randy, and brother Dennis Plymouth. The group conjured up some family weekend fun just east of Creighton on Highway 59. Jensen said he’d always wanted to decorate his John Deere A and International 80 combine and, this year, the siblings started dressing up their family machinery.
The Plainview Farmers Market had some fun as well, featuring Ranea Rystrom, who brought a big trailer full of gourds, squash and pumpkins for sale last week.
Customers came to the event to make their selections.