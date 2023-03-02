MADISON — Ryan and Mashaela Wolken, who purchased Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch south of Norfolk in 2017, are continuing to add to the offerings.
Last year, they hosted a few adult nights that were even more popular than they had hoped for.
The couple sought a Class I, Beer, Wine, Distilled Spirits, on sale only permit. The official application name is Wolken 7 Family Holdings, doing business as Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch at 55275 837th Road.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, read from background information on the application. No complaints or issues arose from last year’s adult-only nights, he said.
“The adult night we sold about 500 tickets,” Mashaela Wolken said. “We had a really good turnout. It was a very beautiful night.”
The couple’s operating times are generally three weeks in May, and September to Nov. 1. The request does meet zoning regulations.
“In the past, we have had District Table & Tap and Johnnie Byrd Brewery come out with a temporary license. We had good success with that and no problems,” Mashaela Wolken said.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said he attended one of the events, agreeing there were no problems and it was “nice.”
The Wolkens said it can be difficult to find people to come out and offer alcohol, so they want to offer it themselves.
Commissioners asked several questions, including how they would make sure all alcohol is consumed on the premises.
The couple said they have a gated entrance, and pumpkin checkers, so they will be able to check for alcohol as well.
They also will put wrist bands on adults. That way it can be determined right away if they are walking around with alcohol that they are old enough.
Nobody else spoke in favor or against the permit, which was approved 3-0.