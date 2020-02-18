In other news
HARTINGTON — Rose M. Rolfes, Wynot, who is accused of theft by deception, had her case continued from Wednesday, Feb. 19, to Wednesday, March 11.
A possible mumps case has been reported at Laurel Concord Coleridge Public Schools.
NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Natalie Portman and dancer Misty Copeland will be sharing a stage this spring as they discuss a common identity — children’s book author.
Jesse Zobrist, 39, of Neligh, plead guilty Wednesday in Madison County District Court to the charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine (28 grams or more) with intent to deliver.
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s liquor control agency has called a movie theater bar in suburban Omaha to account for accidentally serving two customers cocktails that contained cleaning solution.
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — A man and a woman exchanged gunfire Tuesday inside a suburban Denver Walmart, panicking shoppers and triggering a swarming police response, police said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump went on a clemency blitz Tuesday, commuting former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence and pardoning former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik, among a long list of others.
PETERSBURG — Jim Leifeld isn’t comfortable receiving awards and accolades. In fact, he’s spent most of his life trying to “slide in under the radar,” even though he’s been involved in a plethora of community activities during the 50 years he’s operated a hardware store in this town of around…
A solar farm and redevelopment of a downtown building were the topics covered by the Norfolk planning commission Wednesday morning.
