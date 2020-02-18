In other news

Ex clerk’s case continued

HARTINGTON — Rose M. Rolfes, Wynot, who is accused of theft by deception, had her case continued from Wednesday, Feb. 19, to Wednesday, March 11.

President Trump goes on clemency spree, and the list is long

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump went on a clemency blitz Tuesday, commuting former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence and pardoning former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik, among a long list of others.

Petersburg businessman, volunteer recognized.

PETERSBURG — Jim Leifeld isn’t comfortable receiving awards and accolades. In fact, he’s spent most of his life trying to “slide in under the radar,” even though he’s been involved in a plethora of community activities during the 50 years he’s operated a hardware store in this town of around…