Battle Creek Public Schools held a public meeting Wednesday night for its $7.9 million bond, prompting many with questions or concerns about the school bond issue, which would renovate the elementary and high school facilities if it passes.
“After being here for four years, this community and this school district are outstanding,” said Jake Luhr, the Battle Creek Public Schools superintendent. “So in order to maintain that commitment to excellence of being the school of choice, we need to have facilities that work.”
The main companies involved in the project, Piper Sandler, Hausman Construction and Carlson West Povondra architects, presented at the meeting and answered questions.
Some of the questions asked during the presentations were about option enrollment, the football field turf, bathrooms, parking accessibility and staff hiring.
One of the attendees was concerned about the track being renovated during the school year. One of the presenters assured that it would be a summer project. If the bond passes in March, the high school track would be changed from an asphalt base to post-tension concrete.
The high school also would be getting a new agricultural science addition, which would have livestock for hands-on learning.
Some people, like resident Kayla Nelson, voiced their support for this new addition at the meeting.
“I think the agriculture (addition) is very important. I guarantee that at least half — if not more — of the kids come from farming families,” Nelson said. “I come from a farming family, and I know that I want my kids to have that education.”
Battle Creek is a small farming community compared with neighboring Norfolk, which is only 12 miles away.
“Farming is the backbone of the community,” said Bruce Jerant, a local farmer.
Although it’s relatively small compared to Norfolk, Nelson said school enrollment is growing as younger families move into the area.
“It's a nice fit for them. You can let your kids run around and feel safe,” Nelson said.
Kim Easland, a speech-language pathologist at the elementary school, said the changes are needed in the school.
“We’re bursting at the seams,” Easland said.
The elementary school now uses the cafeteria and an old locker room as a makeshift art room. Another locker room is used as a storage space.
Blake Mozer, a Battle Creek parent, said he thought the changes were needed after touring the school.
“I think it's it's good to invest in your school,” Mozer said.
The school bond issue was announced two weeks ago, along with a public election ending on Tuesday, March 15. Ballots will be mailed out to residents on Tuesday, Feb. 22, Luhr said.
Another public meeting also is planned for Sunday, Feb. 20, in the Battle Creek Elementary gym for anyone who missed Wednesday’s event. The public will be able to ask questions during and after the presentations as well as tour the elementary building’s facilities with a staff member.