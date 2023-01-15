The North Fork Area Transit Board of Directors has heard the criticism and advice.
Public transportation should be run like a business. And board members know that often public transportation vehicles were going around town with maybe only one, two or three people on them. Other times, there was none.
And they have been to cities like Minneapolis or Chicago where light rail and public transportation are filled to capacity or close to capacity, it seems, at least when people attend entertainment events in these cities or have gone from the airport to their destination.
Corrine Donahue of Olsson, which is serving on the Mobility Management Team that has been in Norfolk since early December, said the reality is that all these transportation systems are subsidized by the federal and state governments, with a local match.
In general terms, no matter what the city, the price that riders are paying represents about 10% of the actual cost of the service, she said.
Public transportation is provided out of necessity in places because there are many people who can’t drive — for a variety of reasons.
In other situations, it makes sense to have public transportation for such purposes as easing congestion and pollution.
Donahue, who has more than 25 years’ experience in the transportation industry that includes work in metro areas, said the following are general guidelines for funding transit systems — regardless of size.
— Hourly reimbursement for every time a driver is sent out is 75% subsidized by federal and state funding. That includes 50% federal funding and 25% state funding, with local funding making up the rest.
— Administration workers are reimbursed at 90% subsidized by federal and state funding.
— Nonoperating capital is reimbursed at about 80% to 90% subsidized by federal and state funding.
“It is a complex system,” she said.
Put it all together and, on average, about 80% of the costs are reimbursed. That is just an approximation people use sometimes to figure it, she said.
“Everything has to be paid first, and then we’ll get it back,” Donahue said, noting that there generally is about a two-month lag from when transits submit their expenses until when they are paid.
So what is a good price to charge riders that is fair to local, state and federal taxpayers?
Donahue said there are recommendations on that as well.
“I do not know of any transit system in the United States that pays for itself with local service (fares),” she said. “There is always a subsidy.”
When some transportation systems are over a certain population, they may not be eligible for state funding. But they definitely are eligible for federal funding, Donahue said.
Transportation systems can be viewed online, including Norfolk and other transportation bases. Norfolk’s system in 2021 is listed under Community Concern.
The latest figures available are from 2021. They show that Norfolk collected $97,010 in fares and received $563,849 in federal assistance. It had eight vehicles that had covered 135,592 revenue miles in 2021 on 40,786 trips.
That means Norfolk was collecting nearly 15% of the costs through fares.
In many metro areas, there are transit boards that are set up. And the transit boards decide how they will help supplement the costs, such as a sales tax, property tax or even other ways, Donahue said.
“What you usually get back from your passengers is usually 10% on average,” she said.
Because the funding involves federal and state dollars, all this information is public and may be accessed by the public.
So when a community doesn’t set up public transportation, is it missing out on the opportunity to serve a need at a reduced cost?
Donahue said the short answer is “yes.”
“When someone talks about this as a waste, probably they have never known anyone who didn’t have a vehicle or a ride,” Donahue said. “And whether it is a grandmother or you are disabled and never going to have a license, they don’t have options. We are it. We are their service.”
Communities need to decide if they are going to offer services, such as transportation, to make their community more livable.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation had community open houses about six or seven years ago, including one in Norfolk. The NDOT heard about a need for more transportation services in Norfolk and the region.
Community representatives came, and almost everyone at the meeting agreed that it was a needed service, Donahue said.
“Over five years ago, this community said, ‘We need it.’ Whether it was city, county, you name it, this community said, ‘We need it,’ ” she said.
That’s why, despite what happened recently, the need exists. And had it not been for the alleged theft of at least $740,000 of the system, NFAT would be operating today.
The NFAT Board of Directors voted to suspend operations on Jan. 6 until $590,000 could be raised, which would pay off current bills and provide funds to get operating again until reimbursements could be obtained.
But even once that occurs, local officials have estimated it will cost about $250,000 to operate the transit system each month. That will require about $50,000 to be raised locally, including local fares.
Donahue said that type of amount is manageable for a community. Places like Kearney have done it and have successful transit systems that can serve as models, she said.