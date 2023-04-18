The Norfolk City Council heard positive public safety reports from the city police and fire divisions during Monday night’s council session. Police chief Don Miller and fire chief Tim Wragge both addressed the council with statistics and high points from 2022.
In his report, Miller said that while there was a slight increase in the number of criminal activity calls for the year, violent crime and crime against individuals dropped.
“Our criminal calls … were up about 6.69% total, but what’s really interesting about that is that your major increases were in shoplifting and trespassing calls,” Miller said. “The good news is that if we look at personal crimes, we had a significant decrease … while it looks like there is a small percentage increase, that is on property crimes and not personal crimes, and that is significant to us.”
Miller said the decrease in crimes against people demonstrates that the department is making strides against criminal activity in the community. Highlights of Millers report included:
— Child abuse neglect calls reduced by 24%.
— Drug sales were down 21%.
— Sexual assaults were down 13%.
— Alcohol arrests were down 18%.
Miller said one area of concern is that juvenile arrests increased 11%, but his department is actively working on addressing juvenile criminal activity and stemming those incidents in the community.
The overall number of arrests by the department remained consistent with the 2021 numbers.
Miller also addressed the police division's budget, saying the department was able to consolidate two separate budgets into one when the dispatch center was moved to police division headquarters last year.
Miller said the department also is making strides in the areas of community outreach, area dispatch services, records management and in officer training. He added that going forward, it would be important for the department to continue to focus on improving upon its accomplishments, adding additional officers to the force and on working with city officials to address facility improvement needs in the division.
Wragge also addressed the council, saying his department had an active year but operated effectively and made improvements overall.
“Mayor and council, it’s an enjoyable experience for me to stand before you and talk about our division,” he said.
Wragge began by thanking Miller and his staff for providing support to the fire division throughout the year.
“It’s oftentimes that they get to the scene ahead of us and provide lifesaving intervention that helps us a lot,” Wragge said.
Wragge said the total number of calls for his division increased to 3,190, compared with 2,992 in 2021. Fire calls increased by just under 6% while rescue calls increased by 21%. Wragge said so far in 2023, they are roughly 50 calls ahead of last year’s pace.
Other high points in the department included an average response time of 4 minutes and 31 seconds, a drop in overall structural fire damage dollar-loss because of fire and a drastic decrease in personal property loss because of fire.
The chief said his department now has 31 paid firefighters on staff and 34 volunteers. The department expects to respond to about 3,250 calls during 2023.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For those interested in more detailed information about public safety in Norfolk, the department’s reports may be found on the city website at www.norfolkne.gov.
The Norfolk City Council convened on Monday for its regularly scheduled session. All councilmen were present, with the exception of Justin Snorten. More than two dozen city staff and citizens were also in attendance at the meeting, which lasted just over 11-w hours. The following is a recap of action items on the meeting agenda.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
— Mayor Josh Moenning proclaimed April 28, 2023, as Arbor Day. City arborists and Nate Powell, parks and recreation division director, were on hand to receive the proclamation.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— A public hearing was held to consider the redevelopment plan for the Kensington Building redevelopment project.
— All present council members unanimously passed Resolution No. 2023-18 approving the redevelopment plan for the Kensington Building redevelopment project.
REGULAR AGENDA
— The council passed Ordinance No. 5831 amending Section 8-28 of the official city code to add R-R to the list of zoning districts where above-ground storage (liquefied petroleum gas) tanks of 500 gallons or less can be located and to allow LPG tanks of 1,000 gallons or less to be located in zoning districts A and R-R on parcels of 10 acres or more. All present council members voted to approve the ordinance, and the council approved the measure on second and third readings.
— Ordinance No. 5832 amending Section 2-5 of the code to include an annual registration plate and/or decal fee for golf car vehicles was unanimously passed by all council members present. .
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
— Police and fire division directors Don Miller and Tim Wragge delivered the 2022 public safety annual reports to the council.
— City finance officer Randy Gates presented the annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2022, along with the related auditor's letter.