The City of Norfolk public safety officials are encouraging safe driving with the fall changes that drivers are experiencing. From daylight savings time, to the rut, to Halloween, there are many things that drivers need to be on the lookout for.
Although the evenings are already getting darker faster, Sunday, November 4 will be the start of daylight savings time. With the night sky coming earlier and staying longer, it can be more difficult for drivers to see objects such as animals and pedestrians. Allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, approach crosswalks and intersections with caution, and make sure you maintain a safe following distance so you’re prepared to react in any situation.
Not only does autumn mark the change of time, but also the beginning of the deer breeding season, known as the rut. Deer are especially active at this time, particularly around sunset and sunrise. Exercise caution while driving near a wooded area, body of water, and by deer crossing signs. Remember, animals can appear anywhere on our roadways.
Of course, don’t forget the trick-or-treaters! Many of the kids in the community will be going door to door to collect this year’s candy stock pile. Parents and drivers alike should practice extreme caution, especially around the streets. Drivers should also be mindful of children after the holiday. As the days get shorter, it may become more difficult to see if there are any children near the street. Children should also be vigilant and cautious when crossing a street or playing in the yard at night.
Finally, with winter weather just around the corner, make sure that your vehicle is winter ready. Check the tread on your tires as well as the pressure. Did you know that your tires lose one to two pounds of pressure with every 10-degree temperature drop? And if your windshield wipers aren’t performing well, now would be an opportune time to replace those.