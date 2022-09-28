MADISON — It’s not as bare bones as some would have liked, but Madison County’s projected expenditures and revenues satisfied both the board of commissioners and others who spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing on the county’s new fiscal year budget.
“I want to commend you, and I appreciate all of your efforts,” said Steve Jessen of Norfolk. “You are top-notch commissioners, and I feel comfortable with how you control our monies.”
Jessen’s comments came after the board took yet another look at the budget before voting to approve it as presented. The budget asks for $18,049,540 in property taxes, an increase of $1.4 million from a year ago.
Of that request, $11.37 million is for the general fund, $6.44 million for the road/bridge fund and $231,200 for the road/bridge bond fund.
The tax request raises the property tax levy 1.6 cents per $100 of property valuation, from 37.42 cents to 39.03 cents.
Total spending is projected to be $48,174,41, up from the $46,512,473 projected a year ago.
What that means to a taxpayer depends on how much the assessed value of their property changed. Madison County’s valuation grew 5.3% this year, so the owner of property valued at $100,000 last year will pay $37 more in county taxes if that property's value also increased 5.3%.
However, that same owner will pay $16 more in county taxes if the property’s value stayed the same.
Board chairman Troy Uhlir said the three budgets the county has control of were under budget from a year ago, but the tax request is up. That’s because, last year, the county received $1.2 million in COVID relief money that was used to offset some general fund expenses.
Had the county received another $1.2 million this year, its property tax request would have increased $200,000 instead of $1.4 million.
The miscellaneous general fund increased $298,634 (5.74%). Still, the general fund budget, not counting cash reserves, increased $106,372. Of that fund’s projected $16.9 million in expenditures, not counting the cash reserve, $7.2 million (42%) is for public safety related departments.
Those include sheriff’s office ($2.2 million), jail ($3 million), county attorney ($730,049), county court ($25,350), district judge ($55,300) public defender ($450,375), clerk of district court ($205,928), probation ($245,330) and juvenile detention ($142,291).
Those departments’ budgets increased $910,440 over last year, with the sheriff's budget responsible for $502,688 of that growth. That money will help fund the five new law enforcement jobs the board approved in July, plus some vehicles.
Considering the general fund budget grew just $106,372, it means the other departments’ budgets decreased $804,068.
Adding in the cash reserve, which was cut $128,234 from a year ago, the general fund’s total budget is $21,052,877, which is $21,862 less than last year.
Cuts also were made in the road and bridge budget, which Uhlir said is where the board again held the line on spending to keep it under $10 million. The new budget is $9.27 million, down 2.07% from last year’s $9.47 million.
“A lot is taken out of the road and bridge budget to help keep the levy where it’s at,” Uhlir said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt agreed, saying the road fund was reduced quite a bit again this year, with the $15.9 million “wish list” being cut to a $9.86 million “to-do” list. Most of the projects cut were bridges or culverts.
The board also eliminated the budget for equipment and cut the amount for armor coating from $600,000 to $200,000.
The road budget includes $5.32 million in funds carried over from last year to do 14.7 miles of asphalt overlay projects, including the Enola Road (7 miles), South First Street (2 miles), 846th Road (1 mile), 835th Road (3 miles), East Monroe Avenue (.5 miles), 536th Road (.7 miles) and Sherwood Road (.5 miles).
The board added $3.25 million in this year’s budget for 9 more miles of asphalt overlay: 839th from 542nd to 544th (2 miles), 546th Ave. north of Highway 275 (3 miles), Broken Bridge Road (1 mile), and 836th Road from Highway 81 to 553rd Ave. (3 miles).
The county’s total budget shows a cash reserve of $5.8 million, which is typically used to help with cash flow until the second half of property taxes come due in September and until any delinquent taxes are paid.
Other revenue to meet the county’s expenditures will come from state and federal highway allocations, motor vehicle taxes, various fees, reimbursements from local, state and federal sources, delinquent taxes and interfund transfers.
One fund relied on for transfers is the inheritance tax fund. This year, the board agreed to move $1.7 million from that fund to the general fund to reduce the property tax request. Without that transfer, the tax request would be $19.7 million and the tax levy 42.7 cents.
Public comment
After commending the board for its work on the budget, Jessen did take issue with the money the county spends for economic development.
“I’m not sure the county is the right place to be doing economic development,” he said. “The communities need to be responsible for themselves.”
Kay Francavilla agreed, saying she wasn’t excited about money being spent to bring new businesses to Norfolk when existing businesses can’t find enough workers.
“Don’t bring in more businesses, bring in more employees,” she said.
Schmidt noted that money budgeted for economic development goes to help staff the Norfolk Area Economic Development office and doesn’t go to new businesses that locate in the county.
He added that economic development efforts the past two years had helped add 1,100 housing units in Norfolk, some of which were needed because of new businesses locating in the area.
Uhlir said he may not agree 100% with Jessen, but that it probably is time to revisit the $185,000 the county gives to the area economic development office.
Commissioners Uhlir, Schmidt and Eric Stinson thanked Pruss and road superintendent Dick Johnson for the hours spent working on the budget.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday for a regular meeting and the budget hearing.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; six from the public; two reporters.
Meeting lasted 90 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Acknowledged receipt of the school treasurer’s bond certificate for ESD 7.
— Authorized the board chairman to execute the certification statement for the cost allocation plan based on actual costs for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
— Approved an agreement with Maximus Consulting Services Inc. for completion of an indirect cost allocation plan for a three-year period from fiscal year 2022 through fiscal year 2024.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.