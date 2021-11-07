STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man who is considered a suspect in a theft and who is possibly armed with firearms.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Sunday afternoon that the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Oswald, 41, Beemer, earlier this week on charges of burglary and theft of a firearm for her involvement in a break-in at a rural Pilger residence earlier this fall.
Oswald was booked on the felony charges and later released on a bond.
Unger said the sheriff’s office is also actively seeking Carl R. Epley Jr., 34, for his involvement in the break-in. Epley is believed to be living somewhere between West Point and Fremont, he said.
Epley is considered to be possibly armed as firearms were stolen in the burglary, Unger said.
Anyone with knowledge of his location or information on him is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 402-439-2212. One search warrant was served following the arrest of Oswald.