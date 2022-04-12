Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 10 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&