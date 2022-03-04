Brad Tuttle
Courtesy photo

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 54-year-old Norfolk man on a felony arrest warrant for burglary and theft.

Brad Tuttle is being sought following an investigation by the sheriff’s office into an alleged break-in and theft at the Rock Co. west of Stanton last month, Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said. Tuttle is a convicted felon and recently completed a felony theft prison sentence out of Stanton County, according to the sheriff.

Anyone with knowledge of Tuttle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office at 402-439-2212. Tuttle is a White male who is about 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. He may be sporting a longer gray beard and is believed to be in the Norfolk area, Unger said.

