Members of the public will have an opportunity to meet the new president of Northeast Community College during mid-February events in Ainsworth and O’Neill.

Dr. Leah Barrett will visit with area residents during an informal open house from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the ESU No. 17 Technology Center/Northeast Community College Regional Office, 1292 E. Fourth St. (East Highway 20), in Ainsworth. She will make brief remarks at 5 p.m.

She also will visit the Northeast extended campus in O’Neill from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at 505 E. Highway 20. She will make brief remarks at 2:30 p.m., according to a college media release.

Barrett began her duties as president on Jan. 2. In an address to the college community recently, she noted that she wants to spend time visiting Northeast’s 20-county service area.

“I am looking forward to meeting our constituents across the region. It is important for me to build relationships and continue the work of Northeast Community College as the region’s workforce development partner,” she said. “As we plan additional events across the 20-county service area, I look forward to engaging with elected officials, educators, thought leaders, industry professionals and community members in the months ahead.”

