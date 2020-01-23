Dr. Leah Barrett NDN
Members of the public will have an opportunity to meet the new president of Northeast Community College during an event later this week in South Sioux City.

Dr. Leah Barrett will visit with area residents during an informal open house from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, in the Monterey Room of the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Hotel, 385 E. Fourth St., in South Sioux City. She will make brief remarks at 5 p.m.

Barrett began her duties as president Jan. 2. In an address to the college community earlier this month, she noted that she wants to spend time visiting Northeast’s 20-county service area.

“I am looking forward to meeting our constituents across the region,” she said. “It is important for me to build relationships and continue the work of Northeast Community College as the region’s workforce development partner. As we plan additional events across the 20-county service area, I look forward to engaging with elected officials, educators, thought leaders, industry professionals and community members in the months ahead.”

