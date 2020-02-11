Northeast Community College will host an informal open house later this month in Norfolk for the public to meet the institution’s new president.
The open house will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the atrium of the Lifelong Learning Center on the Norfolk campus. Dr. Leah Barrett will make brief remarks at 5 p.m. The college board of governors will hold its monthly meeting just before the event.
Barrett assumed the presidency of the college Jan. 2. Since joining the college, Barrett has met with constituents at two of the institution’s extended campuses. At an event in West Point, held in the Nielsen Community Center, she said it is important that Northeast Community College employees are engaged and are part of the planning and the vision of the institution.
Barrett said she is traveling the region to meet with extended campus directors and leaders in those respective communities to ensure the college is providing the support that is required.
“As I take the time to get to know the people and learn about Northeast Community College, I know there are some important things to talk about,” she said. “We need to always be good financial stewards as the taxpayers are (those) who support Northeast Community College and we need to understand that, know that and serve our constituents well throughout our 20-county region.”
In addition to its main campus in Norfolk, Northeast operates extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point and regional offices in Ainsworth and Hartington.
Barrett said students are the core of the work of Northeast Community College.
“From the students that we teach as juniors or seniors in high school to those of our students who are in their 50s and 60s who have chosen to come back to school because they want to do something different or learn a new skill, we welcome all people,” she said. “And we want to make sure that the experiences they have are excellent if they’re coming to West Point, if they’re coming to Norfolk, if they’re coming to O’Neill, South Sioux City and the rest of the service area.”
Barrett said she appreciates the warm welcome she and her family have received.
“I have been here six weeks now … and so we celebrated the Christmas holiday and two birthdays in my family, so I think we’re natives already.”
Two additional open houses to introduce Barrett to the public in Northeast’s western service area will be this week — Thursday, Feb. 13, in Ainsworth, and Friday, Feb. 14, in O’Neill.