Residents will have an opportunity to meet the new president of Northeast Community College during an event later in West Point.
Dr. Leah Barrett will visit with area residents during an informal open house on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., in the Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., according to a Northeast media release. She will make brief remarks at 5 p.m.
Barrett began her duties as president Jan. 2. In an address to the college community recently, she noted that she wants to spend time visiting Northeast’s 20-county service area.
“I am looking forward to meeting our constituents across the region. It is important for me to build relationships and continue the work of Northeast Community College as the region’s workforce development partner,” she said. “As we plan additional events across the 20-county service area, I look forward to engaging with elected officials, educators, thought leaders, industry professionals and community members in the months ahead.”
Refreshments will be served at the open house in West Point.