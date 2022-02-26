The public is invited to attend an open house highlighting stormwater drainage planning, the City of Norfolk said in a press release.
The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8, at the Norfolk Public Library (308 W. Prospect Ave.) in meeting room “A” from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Representatives from JEO Consulting Group will be available to discuss the East Norfolk Watershed Study pertaining to future development. Additional representatives from the planning and designing firm Olsson will share plans for a wetland bank to be launched in southwest Norfolk.
There will be no formal presentation, and attendees may come and go as they please.