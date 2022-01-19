The Norfolk City Council authorized a Lincoln firm to get input and complete design for proposed renovations at the Ta-Ha-Zouka Sports Complex and a possible indoor aquatic center some place in Norfolk.
Following discussion, the council voted 8-0 Tuesday evening to hire Davis Design of Lincoln to complete the design work, which will be paid for with CARES Act funds.
Nate Powell, Norfolk’s parks and recreation director, said the design would include a public input process, with input sought by the baseball groups, softball groups, soccer groups, swimming groups, the Norfolk Family YMCA and others who use the facilities.
“I think this is good for Norfolk,” Powell said. “It’s going to bring just a really bright future for Ta-Ha-Zouka, with some much-needed improvements out there.”
The study will help to provide a clear understanding of what the improvements will cost, Powell said. Funds for the study have been budgeted, he said.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, said the funds have been budgeted from the CARES Act, with the need to update Ta-Ha-Zouka Park identified by citizens in a community survey about three years ago.
Colvin said Ta-Ha-Zouka Park is widely used, but just about everyone would agree there is a lot of work that could be done to “make it a spectacular draw,” including for tournaments.
Councilman Thad Murren asked how the process will be to get the input from the various groups, and when the design and costs for the improvements will be known.
Powell said there will be both individual meetings with all the various groups and public gatherings for all to comment.
As far as when the design is completed, that depends somewhat on what the input includes, he said. It might be that the design could be completed late spring or summer.
According to terms of the contract that was approved, the proposal outlines a basic design fee structure to be used.
The scope of services includes Davis Design as the lead architect, teaming with Water Technologies Inc. to assist in developing a program and partial schematic design of an aquatics facility to meet the needs of the city.
In addition, Davis Design has subcontracted with Olsson to provide the programming and partial schematic design for upgrades to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, including new fields and amenities.
The scope of services does not list a specific location for an aquatics center other than “to be located in Norfolk.”
The council did not discuss how the park upgrades and aquatics center would be paid for, but the scope of services calls for Davis Design to assist in promoting a bond issuance, provided the action is taken.
The Norfolk City Council met Tuesday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Corey Granquist, Frank Arens, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Andrew McCarthy, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Meeting lasted: 55 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, three; and about eight from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved a special designated liquor license for Nebraska Craft Brewers Association, LaVista, to serve beer at Divots Conference Center, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for a beer festival.
— Approved the mayor's reappointment of Councilmen Thad Murren, Gary Jackson and Andrew McCarthy to the Railroad Transportation Safety District for a one-year term
as required by statute.
— Approved an agreement with Norfolk Golden Girls allowing the use of the softball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and Liberty Bell Park for a softball tournament from Friday, June 3, through Sunday, June 5.
— Approved an agreement with Tina M. Kassmeier, doing business as Kelly's Fast Pitch Softball, allowing the use of the softball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and Liberty Bell Park, for a softball tournament from Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22.
— Approved an agreement with Tina M. Kassmeier, doing business as Kelly's Fast Pitch Softball, allowing the use of the softball fields in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and Liberty Bell Park, for a softball tournament from Friday, June 10, through Sunday, June 12.
— Approved the purchase of three replacement police vehicles, for $105,045, off of the state contract from Anderson Auto Group.
— Approved advertising for bids for towing operators who seek to contract with the city to provide official police towing services.
— Approved advertising for proposals to demolish structures in Liberty Bell Park, 700 W. Georgia Ave.
— Approved advertising for a replacement street sweeper for use by the street division.
— Approved an addendum to the subrecipient agreement between the Norfolk Housing Agency and the city to include single-family dwellings for rental.
— Approved the following right-of-way agreement and acceptance, temporary easement, real estate purchase agreement and warranty deed between the city and North Superior for the Benjamin Avenue from 13th to First Street for $42,770; and TTK Investments for the First Street bridge project for $10,830.
— Approved forwarding a letter of no recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission on the Class C (beer, wine, distilled spirits, on and off sale) liquor license application for MAJAMR, dba Franklin's Bistro, 904 Riverside Blvd., and the manager application of Meredith A. Evert.
— Approved purchasing a pull-behind attenuator from Warning Lites under a State of Minnesota contract for $30,714.
PUBLIC HEARINGS, ORDINANCES
— Conducted a public hearing an approved all three readings of a related ordinance to update equivalent zoning classifications for property that may become the jurisdiction of the city by annexation or addition.
— Approved the second reading of an ordinance approving a zoning change from A (Agricultural District) to R-R (Rural Residential District) on property addressed as 4404 S. First St. The ordinance passed on first reading only at the Dec. 20 meeting.
— Approved a resolution establishing policies and procedures necessary for the use of Design-Build and Construction Management at Risk Contracts for certain public projects.
— Approved a change order with Rutjens Construction for the Fourth Street Sanitary Sewer Replacement project resulting in a net decrease of $29,741.
— Approved a resolution adopting a program for the expedited review of certain tax increment financing projects pursuant to a section of the Nebraska Community Development Law.
— Approved all three readings of an ordinance authorizing purchasing under a state contract for a state other than Nebraska, or from another vendor at or below the purchase price of a state contract for a state other than Nebraska without following the formal bidding process.
INTEREST ITEMS:
— Heard Mayor Josh Moenning issue a proclamation for Jan. 23-29 as "National School Choice Week."