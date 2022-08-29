The City of Norfolk is requesting public input for a landscape master plan aimed at beautifying the Highway 81 and Highway 275 corridors.

Norfolk first initiated the landscape master plan study in 2009, when it was presented to the mayor at the time and city council, the City of Norfolk said in a press release. The plan recommends landscape improvements and design guidelines to enhance the appearance of major roadway corridors in the city.

The goal is to improve the appearance of streets, to calm or slow traffic and to promote economic development.

Residents are encouraged to go to the city’s website and look over the plan and provide feedback.

The plan may be found by clicking here.

