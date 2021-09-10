Public comments sought for wildfire plan

The draft Middle Northeast Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) for Antelope, Boone, Colfax, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton and Wayne counties is ready for public review.
The plan is intended to enhance collaboration and communication among the various agencies and organizations who manage fire in the middle Northeast Nebraska region and to help effectively prepare for and respond to wildfire.
Landowners in counties that adopt the plan will be eligible to apply for federal and state cost-share funds for vegetative fuels reduction and other hazard mitigation efforts in at-risk areas within the CWPP boundary.
The plan also may provide increased opportunities for counties, municipalities and rural fire districts to seek grant funding for activities related to fire protection.
The plan, part of a statewide network of Community Wildfire Protection Plans, provides information useful to both local emergency responders and those from outside the area who provide mutual aid. The CWPP consolidates and relays critical information needed for responders in unfamiliar terrain.
Draft copies of the document have been mailed to county offices and are available to the public online at https://nfs.unl.edu/documents/CWPP/MNECWPP.pdf. Comments will be accepted until Thursday, Sept. 30.
Comments will be accepted via email to sbenson4@unl.edu or they may be mailed to the Nebraska Forest Service, Attn: Sandy Benson, P.O. Box 830815, Lincoln, NE 68583-0815.