A former member of the Madison County Joint Planning Commission offered food for thought during the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting.
Larry Sinclair of Meadow Grove, who served eight years on the commission about 20 years ago, said he was upset with the county for charging him for a building permit for a house a second time when the house wasn’t completed within a year.
“I kind of know how this board works,” Sinclair told commissioners.
Sinclair said he and his wife decided to build a house on 18 acres. The permit wasn’t a problem, and the house met all the setbacks when they applied for the building permit. They paid the permit, based on the square footage.
“A year later, I got a notice saying the building permit is coming due. You got to come in and renew and so I did,” Sinclair said.
Nothing had changed, yet the county wanted to charge him another $397 for the permit, he said.
Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, said the building permit is good for a year. It states that on the permit next to where people sign that the permit is good for a year, she said.
McWhorter said the county also gave Sinclair another 90-day extension, which it can do if it appears the construction is nearing completion or there is a hardship.
Sinclair said he could see if he added on square footage or something, then he could pay the difference. In this case, no changes were made, he said.
“I’m not going to pay twice for no bona fide reason,” Sinclair said.
The day after he got the building permit, he “broke ground,” Sinclair said.
“When you break ground, it’s off and running,” he said. “It’s as simple as turning over a shovel of dirt. And that’s pretty much what I did.”
Sinclair said he got the siding and the orientation of the house exact and the utility services in later October or November. He also was looking for a contractor, but it was difficult to find someone because it was a complicated build.
All the time he was doing that, Sinclair said he was working on the house. Sinclair said a zoning person came out to measure setbacks in the winter, which were fine, but the person probably said there wasn’t much happening.
“You know in the dead of winter, it pretty much ain’t. When the thaw goes out of the ground and this and that, the serious work pretty much gets started,” he said.
For that year of work, Sinclair said he has $41,000 worth of receipts that prove he worked on the project.
“And for this year, I probably got three times as much in building receipts,” he said.
Sinclair said when he was on the joint planning commission, the permit fees were not supposed to be a revenue generator. They were supposed to help cover the cost of the county’s work, he said.
Sinclair said his other complaint was that he didn’t get due process because he wanted to be put on the agenda last year and didn’t get to be. As a result, he contacted Madison County Attorney Joe Smith.
Sinclair said the county shouldn’t follow Norfolk’s regulations on everything. Sometimes out in the country, a farmer might build something and not be able to get at it as quickly, he said.
And in the past two years, it has been difficult to get contractors and building materials, Sinclair said.
“All that stuff sets building projects back,” Sinclair said. “It’s not just the weather. I’m not trying to apologize for myself here. I’m just saying we had some unique things go on in the last two years that basically have turned a lot of businesses on their head.”
Smith, the county attorney, attended the meeting. Smith said he attended to make sure Sinclair could get his concerns voiced.
Smith said he was not implying the county’s regulations were bad, and there wasn’t much the joint planning commission could do on Thursday but listen to his concerns.
Merlin Oswald, who served as chairman of the meeting, thanked Sinclair for his comments. Oswald said everything is able to be explored.
Joy Griffith, another commissioner, said she recalls that McWhorter regularly tells those who are at the meetings that they will have a year when the permit is issued.
Griffith said Sinclair did a good job explaining himself, but she would presume the joint planning commission would have to think about what was presented before it takes any action — if it does.
McWhorter said Sinclair isn’t the first one that this has happened to. Others have been required to renew their permits and pay for them, she said.
Oswald said McWhorter is only doing her job and is working on behalf of the joint planning commission.
“She has to enforce the rules as they are written,” Oswald said. “Maybe they were written wrong. I do think that this is something we need to recognize that she is simply doing the job that she was hired for.”