As a precautionary measure based on Centers for Disease Control recommendations of social distancing, the City of Norfolk will be closing city buildings to the public.
Limited building access took effect Monday, and the timeframe of this restriction is subject to change based on the rapidly evolving nature surrounding the pandemic.
City employees continue their work to provide public services, and citizen interaction with city staff will continue in new ways. As before, utility payments and other transactions may be made electronically, by mail or via the drive-up payment box in the parking lot on the west side of City Hall.
In addition, a cash payment box will be available in the entryway of City Hall beginning Wednesday, March 25. For questions regarding a utility bill, call the water billing department at 402-844-2018.
In addition, Mayor Josh Moenning issued an emergency declaration Monday for the City of Norfolk. Madison County issued a similar declaration last week. The declaration allows local governments to become eligible for additional resources to address the COVID-19 threat and recovery.
The city is reminding residents that if you are sick, stay home and contact your health care provider. If you are not sick, distance yourself from others and limit groups and gatherings to 10 individuals or fewer.