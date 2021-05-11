For safety reasons the public was asked to refrain from using Embrace Park on Tuesday morning as work was being completed on-site, the city said in a press release. The park is expected to be ready to use Tuesday afternoon.
In other news
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that 1 million Americans had signed up for health insurance under “Obamacare” during a special enrollment period for those needing coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.
MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, sending students running out of the building as smoke poured from its windows. At least nine people were killed — seven eighth-grade students, a teacher and another school worker — and 21 others were hospi…
Nine months after Cooper Prorok died, his family purchased nearly 100 Nerf guns to celebrate his birthday.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — U.S. educators are doing everything they can to track down high school students who stopped showing up to classes and to help them get the credits needed to graduate, amid an anticipated surge in the country’s dropout rate during the coronavirus pandemic.
MADISON — One of the two 14-year-old girls responsible for the beating of a third 14-year-old girl appeared in juvenile court on Monday and is facing three charges for her role in the assault.
Fewer Americans are reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine than just a few months ago, but questions about side effects and how the shots were tested still hold some back, according to a new poll that highlights the challenges at a pivotal moment in the U.S. vaccination campaign.
The purchase of new music and social studies curriculum materials for middle school, fourth grade and eighth grade students was approved by the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Monday.
Norfolk fire crews responded to a Monday evening dumpster fire at a local restaurant.