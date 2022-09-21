A military jet crash survivor will be the featured speaker at the “Talk Saves Lives” event for suicide prevention.
Silouan Green will share the story of his journey of overcoming incredible personal trauma to find passion and purpose in life during the event, which will take place from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2503, located at 8904 Military Road, in Omaha. It will include a lunch, followed by Green’s presentation at 1 p.m.
While serving as a U.S. Marine, Green was involved in a jet crash, which was followed by a host of complications and medical conditions. The incident pitched him into the darkness of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, suicidal impulses and long-term pain that wreaked havoc on his life.
In his quest to rise above the challenges, Green bought a motorcycle and a guitar and sold everything he owned. After his discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps, he took off on a two-year trek that took him more the 30,000 miles. He later married and became the father of eight children.
Over the past decade, Green has traveled more than a half million miles and helped thousands of others begin their journey out of darkness. He created The Ladder UPP life skills program based on his own recovery and has worked at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, with U.S. Marines, the Army, National Guard, Willow Creek Community Church and other groups, organizations and mental health professionals. He also speaks to police and other first responders around the country as a national lecturer for the Public Agency Training Council.
Kim Erickson of Neligh, who lost his 31-year-old son, Trever, to suicide three years ago, said there are so many people out there who are suffering silently from PTSD because of the stigma that surrounds mental illness. He wants that to change, which is why he’s working with the event’s sponsor, Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition, to bring in Green for the event.
“Our ultimate goal is if we can keep one family from going through what we’ve had to go through with the loss of our son — father, brother — from suicide, it’s well worth it. Whatever we’re doing, it’s well worth it,” Erickson said.
Erickson said seeing what Green has gone through and accomplished is “like a breath of fresh air” and gives hope that life is worth living.
“There’s all kinds of people willing to help with this stuff,” Erickson said. “But you’ve got to get help, admit you’re having a problem and talk about it. ... Get out there and talk about this stuff and open up these doors so people don’t feel that they’re alone.”
Green's presentation will be followed by “Talk Saves Lives” training from 2:15 p.m. until 3:15 p.m., and a closing question-and-answer session at 3:30 p.m.
The event is free. Those who are interested in attending should register by emailing donna68701@yahoo.com.