Several witnesses gave testimony on the emotional second day of Dale Matteson’s jury trial, for which the panel is tasked with deciding if Matteson is guilty of child abuse resulting in death.
Among the testimonies given Tuesday was that of Jessica Sawyer, a family psychiatric practitioner at Richard Young Hospital in Kearney.
According to Sawyer, Matteson’s daughter was determined to be “acutely suicidal” upon each of her two admissions to Richard Young.
Matteson’s daughter was diagnosed with major depressive disorder and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).
During treatment, Matteson’s daughter identified a sexual trauma that she had endured as the reasoning for her depression. The victim told psychiatrists that her father, Dale Matteson, was the perpetrator of the sexual abuse.
“When a close family member is identified as the perpetrator, it can lead to significant difficulties in lack of trust and a lack of ability to form relationships, enhancing her depression and PTSD,” Sawyer said.
Other witnesses, including the 17-year-old’s mother and cousin, offered testimony on Tuesday. Matteson remained emotionless through the entirety of Tuesday’s proceedings.
Hearings Tuesday lasted about 6½ hours and will continue Wednesday morning.
