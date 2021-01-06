Protesters get inside U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The Pentagon said Wednesday afternoon that about 1,100 D.C. National Guard members are being mobilized to help support law enforcement as supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol.
Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said Wednesday afternoon that defense leaders have been in contact with the city and congressional leadership.
A defense official said all 1,100 of the D.C. Guard were being activated and sent to the city’s armory. The Guard forces will be used at checkpoints and for other similar duties and could also help in the enforcement of the 6 p.m. curfew being implemented tonight in the city.
The officials said the D.C. request for National Guard was not rejected earlier in the day. Instead, according to officials, the Guard members have a very specific mission that does not include putting military in a law enforcement role at the Capitol. As a result, the Guard must be used to backfill law enforcement outside the Capitol complex, freeing up more law enforcement to respond to the Capitol.
Hoffman said the law enforcement response to the violence will be led by the Justice Department.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is directly blaming Trump for the storming of the Capitol by huge, angry crowds of pro-Trump protesters.
The Nebraska lawmaker and frequent critic of Trump said Wednesday evening that the Capitol “was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard — tweeting against his Vice President for fulfilling the duties of his oath to the Constitution.”
Sasse said in a written statement, “Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the President’s addiction to constantly stoking division.”
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, spent time in Baghdad and Afghanistan.
He said history has shown what happens when a political leader whips up a group of protesters, sends them to a national capitol building and watches the resulting chaos.
But he never expected to see protesters supporting defeated President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol. He watched the protest unfold Wednesday afternoon from his office in the nearby Longworth House Office Building.
"I think it's disgraceful," the Nebraska Republican told The Omaha World-Herald. "It's wrong. It's unacceptable."
Bacon, who said he supports people's right to peacefully protest, said protesters crossed the line when they disregarded barricades and stormed congressional offices and hallways. He described disbelief at seeing pictures from inside the Capitol.
"I was on the receiving end of mortars and car bombs," he said. "I just don’t want it to transcend to violence. They didn’t have a right to break in and do what they did. Let’s rein this back in."
* * *
Here is what some Nebraskans had to say Wednesday about the protests.
Congressman Adrian Smith: "As Americans, we believe the rule of law and protection of civil liberties differentiate our nation as the greatest on earth. While many protestors are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protestors to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive."
Congressman Smith is confirmed to be safe, at the Capitol.
Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted:
“What is happening at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable. I condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms. Peaceful protest is the American way. Violence and destruction of property is not. I encourage the protestors in D.C. to leave and go home.”
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer tweeted:
"These rioters have no constitutional right to harm law enforcement and storm our Capitol. We are a nation of laws, not some banana republic. This must end now."
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson issued the statement:
“Today’s violent assault on our U.S. Capitol is an afront to the principles of our Constitution. We are a nation of laws that are designed to maintain order and protect our freedoms. These freedoms include the right to peacefully protest, but lawlessness by any individual or organization cannot be tolerated. We as a people are better than this. We must live up to the greatness of this nation and not submit to lawless impulses.”
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry tweeted:
"Thank you to everyone asking if I am safe. This remains a tense, volatile situation. Good people who came to peacefully march—get away from here. It’s not safe. To the fools who are entering the Capitol—you are undermining the principles of rightful justice and democracy."
Earlier, Congressman Fortenberry made the following statement on today’s Electoral College vote certification:
“Regarding certifying the Electoral College vote, there are heartfelt convictions on both sides. I have re-read the Constitution, studied the legal arguments, participated in robust debate with colleagues, and listened intently to Nebraskans. There is no argument here that will satisfy everyone.
“As much as I supported President Trump to win, I believe the proposed remedy to election irregularities is inconsistent with my legal obligation and the guidance of my conscience. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution. My decision is consistent with that oath. I will vote to certify the election.”