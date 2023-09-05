Norfolk police arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of multiple felonies.
At 9:03 a.m., Norfolk police were called to the parking lot of a business in the 1300 block of Omaha Avenue for a protection order violation, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
A woman reported having a protection order against Lee Weinacht, 36, of Omaha and that Weinacht had been ordered not to contact her.
The woman provided a responding officer with a text message conversation she had with Weinacht, and she said Weinacht also had been at her hotel room earlier in the day. The woman’s protection order against Weinacht was confirmed.
At about this time, Bauer said, Weinacht exited the business and saw an officer. As a second officer arrived, Weinacht allegedly fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, Weinacht discarded multiple paint canisters that allegedly had been shoplifted from the business, Bauer said.
Officers caught up to Weinacht and took him into custody. In a search of his vehicle, police allegedly recovered suspected methamphetamine, a THC vaporizer, drug paraphernalia, a large concealed knife and tools often used to commit burglaries and thefts.
Weinacht was arrested on suspicion of a protection order violation, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglar's tools, obstructing a peace officer and theft by shoplifting. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.