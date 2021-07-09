A proposed resolution from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District would take a stance on water quality issues seen in parts of the district.
High levels of nitrates have been found in the groundwater in parts of Cuming, Dodge and Colfax counties. High nitrate levels have been linked to several serious health conditions in infants and unborn babies.
Educating the public about the issue is a major part of the district’s job, said Mike Sousek, NRD general manager, at Thursday night’s subcommittee meeting.
“As we are going out and staff and myself are being involved in meetings and being asked for presentations, we’re looking some direction,” he said. “We put this together as the position that the board is taking.”
Sousek said he brought the resolution to the meeting to get the board’s feedback.
“I’m only doing what I believe is the position of this district. This is what I believe the position of this district is. This is what we’re here for,” he said. “If this isn’t what we’re here for, then I need to know.”
The proposed resolution stresses the importance of local control and the need for the district to use available facts and data to address the problem.
Director Joel Hansen said the resolution would be a step toward helping the district maintain local control.
“At some point, somebody is going to step in to do something, and do we want to have some voice in that or do we just want to say, ‘Well, whatever the EPA does, the EPA does.’ I don’t think that’s a comfortable position to be in,” he said. “So I think it is important that we somehow address the water quality issue. I think it’s better to be proactive than sit back and watch somebody higher up the food chain decide they’re going to make all the decisions.”
Sousek said it is important to act, and other agencies will if the district doesn’t.
“If we can’t figure this out, they’re lining up. And coming to a meeting pointing fingers at other people isn’t going to solve anything. And sitting here for three hours, four hours in meetings arguing with each other isn’t going to solve anything,” he said. “We have one job to do.”
To do that job, the district will need have difficult conversations, though, Sousek said.
“I do not want agriculture to get a black eye, but I have to have conversations, blunt conversations of what is out there, what is happening,” he said.
The directors went into an executive session to discuss the resolution further. No action was taken at Thursday night’s meeting, but there will be more discussion on the topic at Thursday, July 22, board of directors meeting. All directors were present at Thursday’s subcommittee meeting.
NEBRASKA’S RATE of pediatric cancer is one of the highest in the nation, and 63% of Nebraska’s counties exceed the national average in the number of pediatric brain tumors, said Dr. Jesse Bell of the University of Nebraska Medical Center at a presentation in December 2020. Additionally, Nebraska sees a higher number of birth defects than the national average.
“Most vulnerable are young infants, below six months of age, pregnant women and their fetuses are also highly susceptible,” Bell said.
Bell said there is a clear link between these conditions and the presence of nitrates. The counties with higher nitrate concentrations have higher incidents of the pediatric cancers, and counties with the most agrichemicals in the water see the most birth defects.
