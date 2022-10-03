A public open house is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Norfolk Public Library in Meeting Room C.
The open house will feature information on proposed city projects, including street repairs, the Norfolk police facility expansion and the master plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements and a new indoor aquatic center in Winter Park.
These projects will be funded with proceeds of an additional half-percent sales tax if approved by voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
City staff is seeking public input on these proposed projects.
There will be no formal presentation and those attending may come and go as they please.