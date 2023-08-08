After being unanimously rejected by council members at the city budget review meeting in July, the Norfolk Airport Authority received approval of its proposed 2023-24 budget on Monday night.
Mayor Josh Moenning cast the deciding vote on the budget after close to 30 minutes of questions and discussions about the proposed budget.
Airport general manager Eli Mackie addressed council members about the budget in his first official appearance before the body.
“What I have in front of me today is a couple of revisions that we made to the airport budget. The amount is the same; however we have added the bond issue in the amount of $6,176,250,” Mackie said.
Other items of note in the budget since last presented to council were a cost of living salary increase of 4% for airport staff and $42,000 in building improvements.
In speaking about the bond, Mackie said it was important to get it into this next fiscal year’s budget to allow for design work on the new $6.1 million airport terminal and so that funding would be available when it came time to put the project out for bids.
Mackie said the design phase for the new terminal would be completed in spring of 2024 and that he expects the new terminal to be completed in 2025.
As with the last airport budget presentation, council members asked a number of questions about the upcoming year and the financial impact of the budget on the overall tax levy provided to the airport.
Mackie said that while he did not know exactly what the new terminal cost would add to the airport tax levy, he believed the increase would be slight. At this time, the airport uses about 15% of the city’s overall property tax levy.
The airport will carry just over $1 million from last year into this next fiscal year and has asked the council for an additional $100,000, over and above the proposed bond, for a number of other airport needs.
Continuing to push back on the airport’s budget were councilmen Justin Webb and Kory Hildebrand, who have expressed concerns that airport management could not provide answers to questions about the airport’s finances and that there was a need for more open communication between airport and city officials during the year, not just during the budget review process.
Also questioning the airport’s budget was Norfolk resident Jim McKenzie, who addressed the council and wondered aloud why the city council was interested in giving approval to a $6.1 million airport bond when the city’s critically needed police division renovation efforts have seemingly stalled.
McKenzie also urged council members to let the citizens of Norfolk decide on the airport bond at the ballot box by placing the issue before voters.
While not finalized, the airport budget crossed a major hurdle in receiving the approval on Monday night. With two councilmen absent, Moenning was called upon to cast the deciding vote on the budget. Hildebrand and Webb again voted not to approve the budget.