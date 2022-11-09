“The citizens of Norfolk have spoken,” said Jim McKenzie, spokesman for grassroots political action group Norfolk Citizens for Responsible Government. His group claimed victory on Tuesday night as the proposed $68 million sales tax bond issue was rejected by voters.
In what Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss called an “outstanding” turnout, Norfolkans flooded the polls on Tuesday to decide on a number of elected offices and critical issues on the ballot.
Foremost among the local issues was the proposed bond measure that would have provided funding for community improvements to infrastructure and law enforcement facilities, as well as new construction initiatives at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and a new state-of-the-art aquatics center in Norfolk.
Following weeks of debate and accusations between supporters on both sides of the issue, voters ultimately did not support the measure that would have increased sales tax on many retail items by 50 cents per $100 spent. Norfolkans voted down the issue with 5,250 votes against and only 2,700 votes in favor of the bond.
“We are grateful to our volunteers for all their work, to those who put signs in their yards, to everyone who called, emailed, messaged or encouraged us in any way. Most importantly, to the citizens of Norfolk who rejected this enormous 20-year tax increase,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie went on to say that it’s time for citizens and city officials to work together to find ways to fund some of the needed repair initiatives, such as repairs to streets and the police station, with existing funds and without an increased burden on taxpayers.
Supporters of the proposed bond, Vote Yes For Norfolk, touted the measure as a solution to long-overdue infrastructure and facility needs. Vote Yes leaders argued that by adopting the measure, citizens could rely heavily upon nonresident or visitor revenues to pay the increased tax. City officials, including Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, supported the measure, saying that all of the proposed improvements and new construction initiatives were essential to growth and development in the city.
Officials added that if the bond initiative failed at the ballot box, the needed changes might be made through an increase in property taxes.
McKenzie and his supporters called those claims simply untrue.
“The citizens saw through all the nonsense and negativity and accurately saw the proposal for what it was,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie has said it’s a matter of determining between “wants” and “needs” in the city, and that Vote Yes supporters have been unrealistic in their expectations for the proposed projects.
Many of those opposed to the proposed bond have said that the specific bond issues should have been broken up into separate measures for voters to decide on, and trying to pass all of the improvements in one bond initiative was simply too much for taxpayers to adopt at the present time.
City officials have said that breaking the issues up into separate bond issues would ultimately cost taxpayers more money in the long run, given inflationary increases in construction costs and the costs associated with borrowing the money of separate issues, as opposed to one lump sum.
As to the speculation about higher property taxes, bond opponent Cash Luhr said that if property taxes do, in fact, increase, it will be time to look for new leadership.
“If city leaders try to increase property taxes in order to fund these projects, then it’s time for Norfolk voters to clean house and look for new leadership in our community,” Luhr said.
Following the loss at the polls, Moenning said that regardless of whether a specific candidate or issue won or lost, it’s important that leaders and residents work together to continue to make Norfolk a safe and growing community now and in the future.
“It’s important to keep perspective,” Moenning said. “Infrastructure investments and quality-of-life improvements are ongoing needs in growing communities. Finding fair and reasonable ways to pay for them requires constructive citizen engagement, open dialogue and thoughtful policy making.”
Outgoing Ward 3 councilman and council president Rob Merrill said that while the result was not what he would have liked to have seen, the process worked.
“By and large, that’s the way things are supposed to work,” Merrill said. “As a council, we need to get together and look at what our options are.”
Merrill pointed out that the next council meeting will be his last and that new council member Justin Webb will continue in his place representing Ward 3.