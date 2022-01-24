The Norfolk Housing Agency has taken a step toward revitalization and redevelopment of the historic Kensington building in downtown Norfolk.
The agency’s board of directors has voted to initiate a request for proposals from qualified developers for the acquisition and redevelopment of the building at 108 N. Fourth St., according to a news release issued Monday.
The board of directors directed staff to explore rehabilitation of the building — which is owned by the Norfolk Housing Agency — and the possibility of selling the building by issuing the request for proposals. Because selling was an option to explore, the board decided to draft the request for proposals with the intent of returning the building back to its original use when it was finished in 1926, which was a downtown hotel.
This request for proposals is meant to garner interest from potential developers as a historic downtown hotel redevelopment project. If a sale ends up being an option, the goal is to use the proceeds to develop additional housing units in the community to be managed by the Norfolk Housing Agency.
No final plans have been put in place for selling or rehabilitating the building as the board wants to thoroughly explore these two options, as the top concern is the families living in the building and providing them with the best safe affordable housing options.
The vote comes on the heels of the agency conducting a strategic planning session in November 2021 to set short-term and long-term goals for the organization. One of the short-term goals was to address the needs of the Kensington — which has been the site of weddings, civic and political meetings, banquets and public meetings.
Some of its most famous guests have included Wendell Wilkie, Thomas E. Dewey, Duke Ellington, John F. Kennedy and Jack Dempsey. The building also is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Also known as Hotel Norfolk, Hotel Madison and Hotel Waldorf, the Kensington has played a part in Norfolk’s history since 1917 when the North American Hotel Co. of Omaha bought a lot on the corner of Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue.
The land was originally part of Herman Braasch’s homestead. Tired of delays in construction, Norfolk citizens formed the Norfolk Hotel Co., which bought the property. But by 1925, only three-fourths of the building was completed and the Norfolk Hotel Co. was out of money.
E.C. Eppley bought the building, which opened in 1926 and became the convention center of Northeast Nebraska. After changing hands several times, the Norfolk Housing Agency acquired the building.