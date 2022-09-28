Times are tough, and they are getting tougher.
Inflation is destroying incomes and people are having to cut back.
That was one of the themes that kept recurring Monday evening during a Truth in Taxation hearing at the Lifelong Learning Center for government entities in the county. Those that had annual increases in property tax revenue that exceed 2%, plus the percentage of real growth, were required to be present at the meeting.
There were about 230 chairs set out before the meeting, and almost all of them were filled at one point, plus about 15 people stood in the back.
Similar hearings already have taken place or are taking place in other Nebraska counties.
The entities that attended Monday in Norfolk were Madison County, Norfolk Public Schools, Battle Creek Public Schools, Newman Grove Public Schools, Battle Creek Public Schools and the cities of Madison, Battle Creek and Tilden.
The City of Norfolk was not required to attend, but that didn’t keep it from being criticized by some Norfolk taxpayers, especially who were upset by projects the Norfolk City Council has allowed tax-increment financing on.
One person mistakenly said TIF property owners don’t pay any property taxes, which isn’t quite correct.
With TIF, the additional property taxes generated by the redevelopment are used to pay for the infrastructure improvements. The property owners pay all the property taxes on the property, with the new valuation added going to infrastructure like sidewalks and sewers and streets. The amount previously collected before the improvements continues to go toward all the entities that receive property taxes.
Once the TIF is paid for — now up to 20 years — all of the property taxes, including the additional property taxes, are returned to the tax rolls like before the TIF. Norfolk has a history of TIF projects being paid for early.
Zig Orlowski of rural Norfolk said he believes there is “gross mismanagement” and “gross negligence” by the government entities.
“We are the people that make this community,” Orlowski said. “You do not make us.”
Orlowski said the people would vote out or recall those who continue to support high taxes.
Peggy Hoffman of Norfolk asked what value taxpayers are receiving for the additional property taxes.
Hoffman said she knows from talking to Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, the district hired new teachers and some of them were social and emotional professionals because of anger issues.
“I understand that. We’ve all been through COVID. We were all asked to do things we didn’t want to do. We’re freedom-loving people, but I don’t think anger issues should be part of a school curriculum. I believe that’s a medical issue, and it should be addressed by the family,” Hoffman said.
At times, the eight panelists were asked questions by those speaking about the budgets.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said some of the questions in the budget have a lot of depth and aren’t always simple to answer.
If the panelists at the meeting went over the budget as deep as being asked by some, they would be at the meeting until 4 a.m., he said.
Uhlir said it also is important to keep in mind that many of the elected bodies, such as the county, had been working on the budgets for months, so it is difficult to make last-minute changes for the coming year.
The county, for example, has to have its budget approved and turned into the state by Oct. 1, he said.