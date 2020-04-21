MADISON — If at all possible, people are being encouraged to go online or mail in their property taxes this year.
Like just about everything else, the COVID-19 epidemic has disrupted operations at the courthouse. To transact business, people are being encouraged to call ahead of time or conduct business online or through the mail.
Donna Primrose, Madison County treasurer, said the first half of personal and real estate taxes would become delinquent on Friday, May 1. Postmarks on or before April 30 will be considered current.
Checks may be sent to: Donna Primrose, Madison County Treasurer, P.O. Box 270, Madison NE 68748. Customer lines at the treasurer’s office are often long, so payments through the mail are easier for everyone.
There is also a drop box at the south entrance of the courthouse that is checked at the end of the work day.
People typically wait until the final few days to pay their taxes. With COVID-19 disrupting matters, it could take more time to pay them in person.
In addition, residents are reminded that the courthouse will be closed Friday, April 24, because of the Arbor Day holiday.