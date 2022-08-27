The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources Board of Directors is considering a $4,522,473 property tax request for fiscal year 2023, according to information shared at Thursday’s board meeting.
The budget wasn’t discussed during the meeting, but figures were included in the information packet available to the public.
That proposed tax request is an increase of $140,457 (3.2%) from last year’s budget and, if approved as presented, would mean a property tax levy of 2.2968 cents per $100 of property valuation, which is down 1.15% from the current levy (2.3236 cents).
The proposed expenditures for 2023 total $13.8 million, an increase of $2.3 million (20.17%) from the 2022 budget.
More on the budget will be shared at the board’s required public budget hearing, which will be Thursday, Sept. 8, beginning at 7 p.m. at the LENRD office.
The hearing date was approved Thursday. Also approved was an additional 1% increase in the LENRD’s restricted funds authority for fiscal year 2023.