LENRD meeting

LENRD director Chad Korth looks on as Mike Sotak, principal engineer with FYRA Engineering, shares with the LENRD Board what alternatives will be considered in the next study to find solutions to reduce flood risks in the Battle Creek watershed.

 Willis Mahannah/Daily News

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources Board of Directors is considering a $4,522,473 property tax request for fiscal year 2023, according to information shared at Thursday’s board meeting.

The budget wasn’t discussed during the meeting, but figures were included in the information packet available to the public.

That proposed tax request is an increase of $140,457 (3.2%) from last year’s budget and, if approved as presented, would mean a property tax levy of 2.2968 cents per $100 of property valuation, which is down 1.15% from the current levy (2.3236 cents).

The proposed expenditures for 2023 total $13.8 million, an increase of $2.3 million (20.17%) from the 2022 budget.

More on the budget will be shared at the board’s required public budget hearing, which will be Thursday, Sept. 8, beginning at 7 p.m. at the LENRD office.

The hearing date was approved Thursday. Also approved was an additional 1% increase in the LENRD’s restricted funds authority for fiscal year 2023.

Tags

In other news

Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25

Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25

CHAPLYNE, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day climbed to 25, including at least two children, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have kil…

Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply 'for some time'

Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply 'for some time'

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark message Friday: The Fed will likely impose more large interest rate hikes in coming months and is resolutely focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades.

Ukrainian nuke plant near fighting cut off from power grid

Ukrainian nuke plant near fighting cut off from power grid

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are once again anxious about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl — and alarm only increased Thursday when the plant operator said the facility has been cut off from the electric…